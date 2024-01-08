The Land
Teen arrested following investigations into vehicle thefts from rural properties

January 9 2024 - 9:00am
Police made the arrest after investigations into the thefts. File picture
Rural crime investigators have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the alleged theft of two motor vehicles from rural properties in the Orana region last year.

