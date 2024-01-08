Teen arrested following investigations into vehicle thefts from rural properties

Rural crime investigators have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the alleged theft of two motor vehicles from rural properties in the Orana region last year.
Investigators commenced investigations following a number of vehicle thefts that occurred in April 2023, police said in a statement.
"The first theft occurred whereby a Toyota Hilux utility was stolen from rural property near Girilambone and later recovered at Narromine," the statement read.
"The second incident occurred at a property north of Warren whereby a Toyota Landcruiser was stolen and later recovered in Cobar."
An 18-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Nyngan and taken to Nyngan Police Station on Thursday, January 4.
"He was later charged with two offences, that being take and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner and be carried in vehicle taken without consent of owner," the statement read.
The man was granted bail to appear in children's court on February 19.
If you have any information that can help the Rural Crime Prevention Team investigate rural crimes in your area please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
