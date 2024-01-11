The Land
GoGetta Kelpie sale reaches last years high top-price

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
January 11 2024 - 7:00pm
Top-priced dog GoGetta Bardy, purchased by Christie Fuller and Gavin Iseppi, Cowra for $28,000, with Sharon Brady, Joe Spicer and Lara Herrmann, GoGetta Kelpie stud, Glenthompson. Photo supplied.
Top-priced dog GoGetta Bardy, purchased by Christie Fuller and Gavin Iseppi, Cowra for $28,000, with Sharon Brady, Joe Spicer and Lara Herrmann, GoGetta Kelpie stud, Glenthompson. Photo supplied.

It was the all-round dogs that were at the top of bidders agendas throughout the GoGetta Kelpie stud working dog sale, held online January 7, reaching a top of $28,000, equalling the top-price of the studs inaugural sale last year.

