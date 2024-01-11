GoGetta Kelpie sale reaches last years high top-price

It was the all-round dogs that were at the top of bidders agendas throughout the GoGetta Kelpie stud working dog sale, held online January 7, reaching a top of $28,000, equalling the top-price of the studs inaugural sale last year.
The Victorian-based stud at Glenthompson, offered a catalogue of 19 Kelpie's with the sale resulting in a full clearance and average of $13,276.
GoGetta Bardy, a three year-old black and tan dog, claimed top-price dog selling for $28,000 to Christie Fuller and Gavin Iseppi, Cowra.
Sired by Allstates Betts and out of GoGetta Parody, Bardy was discribed as an 'all-rounder', being well proven and the go to dog for the tough jobs.
GoGetta stud principal, Joe Spicer said that Bardy is the dog that everyone wants to buy but not to sell, with the only reason for him being on the market was that Mr Spicer was retaining a full sister and brother to the $28,000 dog.
"To have a dog like him that is so easy to control but has so much enthusiasm and bark in the yards and can really shift sheep in the yards, but then you take him out in the paddock and can read the play and be off his stock and not causing trouble for himself, you can't just buy a dog that good," Mr Spicer said.
The second top-priced dog for the sale was also an Allstates Betts daughter, GoGetta Move, purchased for $19,000 by an undisclosed buyer in Wentworth.
Being another proven worker all-rounder at four years-old, the black and tan bitch, was described in the catalogue as being easy to handle, with a sweet, calm and compliment natured with well defined markings.
Mr Spicer said that although she may not have had the class of Bardy, Move still was the type to get in and get the job done, being very clean in her work with no bite and very simplistic.
"We obviously understand dogs well and we can get the most out of them but then having dogs that can make the transition to people that probably don't understand quite as well," Mr Spicer said.
"Having dogs that I call bomb proof or foolproof and can get on with anyone is really important to and that is why she demanded a premium."
Selling for $17,000, the equal third top-priced Kelpie was a 10-month-old, black and tan bitch, GoGetta Shine, purchased by repeat undisclosed buyer from Woolsthorpe, Vic.
Also sired by Allstates Betts, out of GoGetta Shack, Mr Spicer said Shine showed plenty of potential, with being able to handle the stock in the paddock but also have enough pressure for yard work, with a big booming bark.
"She has the nature that will be happy with you on the back verandah but then has that good work ethic but also has that off switch," Mr Spicer said.
"It's something we should be all trying to breed more of is dogs with work ethic and tenacity, but also that desire to work with you and please you.
GoGetta Tear also was purchased for $17,000 by an undisclosed buyer from Kingstown.
The two-year-old black and tan bitch was by GoGetta Gear and out of GoGetta TV, with being a good cattle dog standing up to cows and calves.
"She's actually quite a tough little dog," Mr Spicer said.
With the labour shortages throughout operations across the country, it is becoming more evident that people are turning to quality dogs as a way to manage their properties.
"Jim Austin always made the comparison of dog to a labour unit and then dividing down to a per hour rate,"Mr Spicer said.
"Even at $30,000 the dog is going to cost you three thousand a year, divide that by 52 and then you divide that by 40 hours a week.
"If you're only using them 10 hours, your still on paying them $14 per hour."
Mr Spicer said that the stud was very happy with the result of the sale.
The sale was conducted by AWN Livestock Hamilton, with AuctionPlus providing the online platform.
