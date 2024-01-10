Ag is weakened by Federal government policies

The Federal Government appears to be all talk, no action when it comes to the right way to tackle our economic woes.
This week Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers trumpeted wages growth under Labor, saying "there's probably no better way to make it easier for people to deal with these substantial cost-of-living pressures than to get wages growing again."
But the reality is that these substantial cost-of-living pressures are substantially a result of government policy that has seen inflation outpace wages growth.
The Reserve Bank, for its part, has been responding to inflationary government policy by hiking interest rates, further contributing to those cost-of-living pressures.
Our economy is an enormously complicated dynamic with many moving parts, each one seemingly connected to the other by unseen conduits and mechanisms.
The problem for the Federal Government is that while there is broad support from individual workers to see their wages rise, they also need worker productivity to rise to underpin that increase.
But instead, we have seen policies that make it tougher to be in business - especially the business of farming - effectively squandering the growth potential of agriculture and the positive impacts it could have on the economy.
Meanwhile, there appears to be no appetite from those in power to meaningfully reform competition policy, something that would tackle cost-of-living pressures in real terms. Indeed, it is only now that the Liberals and Nationals are in opposition that they have decided to parrot our calls for an ACCC inquiry into supermarket pricing and the abuse of market dominance.
Our collective economic problems - those faced by farmers and families alike - will only be solved through major reforms. Only then will we see the removal of policies that crush investment and reward bad fiscal policy.
Australians elect new governments with the expectation of things changing for the better. And while a new year brings with it new opportunities for governments to solve old problems, it remains to be seen whether they have the courage to deliver solutions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.