Driver dies following crash between car and truck

A man has died following a crash in the Northern Rivers earlier today.
Emergency services were called to Big River Way, Cowper, about 15 kilometres north east of Grafton, at roughly 7am following reports of a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, January 9.
At the scene, officers found a sedan and truck had collided, police said in a statement.
"The driver of the sedan died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to aged in his 50s," the statement read.
"The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man, did not report any injuries to police at the scene.
"He has been taken to Grafton Hospital for assessment and mandatory testing."
Police have declared a crime scene and investigations into the incident are underway.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
