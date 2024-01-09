The Land
Home/News

Flight to NSW regions drives rural land tax hike

By Samantha Lock
January 9 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional land values in NSW registered a six per cent increase. (Stephanie Gardiner/AAP PHOTOS)
Regional land values in NSW registered a six per cent increase. (Stephanie Gardiner/AAP PHOTOS)

Landowners in many regional and rural parts of NSW face a tax hike after the value of their properties spiked as people moved inland to chase cheaper housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.