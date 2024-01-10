The Land
Taxing times for farmers as rural land prices spike

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 10 2024 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Rural land prices across most local government areas are still rising, which will continue to impact rating.
Farmers across NSW will not win any tax relief from this week's NSW Valuer General's report.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

