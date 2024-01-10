Ag scholarship on offer for First Nations students

First Nations students pursuing a career in agriculture through Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga are being offered a financial head-start with a new scholarship initiative.
The Riverina Oils First Nations Agricultural Initiative scholarship will provide the successful applicant with $24,000 over three years to assist with the cost of university.
Applications are open now and close at 9am on Monday January 15.
Students identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander in any year of their studies can apply, including both postgraduate and undergraduate students, and must be enrolled in Bachelor of Agriculture, Bachelor of Agricultural Science or Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management.
Charles Sturt Foundation chief executive officer Sarah Ansell said this scholarship provided vital support for First Nations students to pursue both a tertiary education and a meaningful career beyond university.
"This scholarship is a fantastic way to encourage First Nations students to pursue a career in agriculture through Charles Sturt University," Ms Ansell said.
"The agriculture industry currently has a plethora of employment opportunities and a desire to integrate First Nations knowledge and skills into agricultural practices. It's the perfect time to study agriculture."
The scholarship funds can be used for ongoing university costs, such as on-campus accommodation, textbooks, tuition fees, work placements and other essential items, such as equipment to complete the course.
The successful applicant will be able to provide evidence of their First Nations identity, impactful community involvement and complete their future course-based work placement at Riverina Oils Wagga Wagga.
The scholarship is paid as two $4,000 instalments each year over a maximum of 3 years and is dependent upon the recipient maintaining a GPA 4.0 and above each semester and remaining enrolled in one of the above courses for the duration of their scholarship.
