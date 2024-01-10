The Land
Ag scholarship on offer for First Nations students

January 10 2024 - 11:00am
Charles Sturt University has introduced the Riverina Oils First Nations Agricultural Initiative scholarship for First Nations students. File photo.
First Nations students pursuing a career in agriculture through Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga are being offered a financial head-start with a new scholarship initiative.

