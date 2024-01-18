The five Ts for fertile rams this joining season

Producers are reminded to use effective and healthy rams for joining and to at least carry an assessment once a year before joining.
Coolac veterinarian Dr Tom Graham, Coolac Veterinairy Services, said producers want to use rams that are effective, which usually meant also having been assessed to guarantee they were up to the task.
"The assessment of rams is the five Ts," Dr Graham said.
"Teeth, testes, tossle, toes and thorax. It used to be for the four Ts but now there is the thorax, which includes the rams with the big chest lesions."
Dr Graham said these lesions, which people think are fly strike spots on the ram's chest are a result of chronic lameness in the sheep and from laying down the majority of the time.
This process is ideally performed six to eight weeks ahead of joining and is a way of grading rams that are highly likely to be fertile through to less fertile and then allocating them to sheep groups accordingly.
It also includes culling rams that aren't going to be able to do their job.
Dr Graham said leaving rams in the joining group that may not be able to work properly can also impact the healthy, fertile rams by interrupting them and not allowing them to join ewes.
"Rams are worth five bucks at the minute and so producers often say just 'put him out'," Dr Graham said.
"So they're going to go out and (interrupt) their mates from doing their job because they've got a sore leg and they've got one teste that doesn't work, so they walk around and annoy their mates."
However, it was not just the physical aspects to check. Disease such as brucellosis should be on producer's radar.
"Producers should have over 90pc of sheep pregnant in a five to six week joining and what we see when we get out to eight to nine weeks is ... we're shielding a sub-fertility issue," Dr Graham said.
He said an operation might be joining rams at a high rate and for a long period and scanning 95 per cent pregnant.
However, he said it could be that they're also masking brucellosis presentation.
Although a vital part of the breeding program, rams tend to get left for the most part of the year, apart from at joining.
But with rams now relatively expensive, producers were urged to keep checking them through the year so they coud tackle any issues as they arose.
"Most lameness is in the foot and if addressed early, most of it is curable," Dr Graham said.
Nextgen Agri chief executive officer, Mark Ferguson, said when buying rams, it was not only the physical aspects about ram fertility that breeders should keep in mind, but also some genetic attributes.
"Thinking about that ram as a carrier of genes rather than a ram itself is the mindset we like people in, and those genes have to be applied to the whole flock," Mr Ferguson said.
He said it was important to get into the right mindset, because essentially, it was the progeny of that ram the producer was actually purchasing, as that was where the money was made.
Mr Ferguson also advocated shearing rams twice a year, even though more expensive, because they would healthier and happier.
"Work it in with the adult shearing and the hogget shearing, or however the operation works."
Mr Ferguson said if producers also fed hay to the rams, separate the feed and water points to make the rams walked between the two.
"There is a paper that explains that exercise everyday showed that there was better conception rates from those rams going into the ewes."
He said it was a careful balancing act between getting them fit enough, without being too mobile and lean.
For Schirmer family's mixed farm at Lockhart, father and son duo John and Josh Schirmer there were a few key decisions to make when it came to buying rams.
These included targeting twin-born rams, as well as buying from a well known stud.
The family's flock consists of 3200 Poll Merino ewes, including 800 ewe lambs.
"Everything is heritable and some things are more heritable than others, but that twin fertility, we certainly look that way and you've got more chance of then getting twins," Mr Josh Schirmer said.
"We also do look at other Australian Sheep Breeding Values, even your worm egg count now, we've been focusing on that a fair bit."
The family also aimed to get the rams into the yards at least six to eight weeks before joining to check them over, with feet being a priority.
They said foot abscesses had been more frequent in recent years due to the wet seasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.