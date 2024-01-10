Police search for Merino ewes believed stolen from rural property

Police have started an investigation after hundreds of sheep have gone missing from a rural property in North West NSW.
Investigators from the Rural Crime Prevention Team and the Central North Police District are seeking assistance from the public to locate roughly 300 Merino ewes, believed to have been stolen from a property north east of Collarenebri, between July and December 2023
The ewes are tagged with a mix of yellow, black, pink and green tags marked with Karoola and NJ560452.
The sheep have also been marked with a green K on their back and have all been earmarked which can be seen in the pictures at the top of the story.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Rural Crime Investigator Plain Clothes Senior Constable Liam Jones from the Walgett Police Station on 02 6820 3999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
