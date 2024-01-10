New campdraft association gets go ahead

Veteran cattleman Wally Rea has announced the launch of a new campdraft association.
Mr Rea, Malborough, Qld, confirmed Campdraft Central Association had been incorporated and suitable insurance for campdraft committees has been sourced under the banner.
The new association would accommodate competitors and committees across Australia wanting to run events at what he said would be an affordable rate.
Mr Rea purchased the digital nomination platform from developer Clay Cini to allow committees to manage its campdrafts using one tool; from the nomination process, draws, results through to the prizemoney breakdown and payouts.
He said it was his way of donating to the sport that had given him so much pleasure throughout his life.
"I'd rather be remembered for helping people," he said.
"It's not about the money, campdrafting is a hobby of mine."
He'd witnessed other philanthropists give back to the sport such as Terry Snow, the man behind Canberra Airport, as well as Willinga Park, near Bawley Point on the NSW South Coast, and the late Graeme Acton, Paradise Lagoons, Rockhampton, Qld, who both built state-of-the-art facilities, which in turn boosted the profile of the sport to a higher level.
With many campdrafts facing long wait lists, Mr Rea hoped the platform would encourage new committees to get started, therefore adding more events into the annual calendar.
"By allowing cheaper options to run events, I am hoping that it may lead to new committees and events being held," he said.
Mr Rea held the first Clarke Creek Rodeo event at his property, The Overflow, Marlborough, and through the years has donated large numbers of cattle to campdraft events across the nation.
He was recognised as one of the earliest Australian Wagyu industry pioneers.
Mr Rea has also featured on the winner's podium at many of the biggest campdrafts in the nation.
Last year, he also took the initiative to donate his five Clermont Gold Cup trophies and 19 campdraft trophies from Moranbah, back to their origin, to be presented to the highest scoring committee person competing at those events.
