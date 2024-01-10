The Land
New campdraft association gets go ahead

By Robyn Paine
January 10 2024 - 2:30pm
Campdrafter and cattle donor Wally Rea competing in the final of the 2010 Chinchilla Grandfather Clock pictured on a Wagyu beast that he donated. Picture: Robyn Paine
Veteran cattleman Wally Rea has announced the launch of a new campdraft association.

