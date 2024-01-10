The Land
One dead, three injured in crash in the South Coast

January 11 2024 - 8:58am
A man died in a two-vehicle crash in the South Coast. File picture
A man has died and three people, including a child, have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in the South Coast.

