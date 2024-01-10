One dead, three injured in crash in the South Coast

A man has died and three people, including a child, have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in the South Coast.
Emergency services were called to Meroo Road, Bomaderry, on Wednesday, January 10, at 8.15pm following reports a vehicle and ute had collided, police said in a statement.
"The male driver of the vehicle - believed to be aged in his 50s - died at the scene," the statement read.
"A boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was airlifted to Randwick Children's Hospital with head and pelvic injuries.
"The male driver of the utility was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital with chest injuries, and the female passenger was taken to Wollongong Hospital with chest and back injuries.
"The ages of all involved are not yet known."
Police established a crime scene, with specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared of the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
