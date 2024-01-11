Live-ex puts AI to the job of counting and weighing animals

Artificial intelligence for counting and weighing cattle, and automated detection of gasses, temperature and humidity on ships are two of the latest innovations the live export industry is running trials on.
The sector's research and development corporation, LiveCorp, has been using what it calls an 'open innovation' approach to identifying cutting-edge solutions for challenges it needs answers to.
That involves going out to other industries, and indeed around the globe, for technology that can be adapted or adopted by live exporters, LiveCorp chief executive officer Wayne Collier said.
The AI stock counting and weighing option has come from a Hungarian company which uses the method with pigs.
Mr Collier said it uses a sophisticated video monitoring system, which needs to be 'taught' what cattle look like.
The system is also being fed information on the weight of each animal that is being videoed or scanned, so it can match that with other characteristics.
Data is being collected at a Broome quarantine yard for about three months.
Meanwhile, the environmental monitoring trial underway is testing a product already used in the poultry industry to automatically identify gasses, temperature and humidity in the shipboard environment.
It would provide information in real time to allow managers to make quick and effective decisions, Mr Collier said.
Trials of automated data collection have been made possible by the installation of wireless and Bluetooth technology originally used on oil rigs, identified and successfully tested on livestock export ships through a previous research project.
Another project underway is the installation and testing of industrial rubber matting to cushion flooring in a quarantine facility, and potentially on a vessel, to see if it aids in improving animal performance and welfare such as reducing the risk of leg injuries.
LiveCorp first used the 'open innovation' approach in 2018, when it received a federal government grant to look into dehumidification on ships.
A trial was run to assess commercial dehumidification equipment under realistic livestock export operating conditions - the first field study conducted of its kind.
The modelling demonstrated that by combining off-the-shelf dehumidification products, it was possible to lower heat and humidity in situations where such a decrease could not be achieved using ventilation fans alone.
Mr Collier said while the significant commercial and logistical constraints of achieving this were very real challenges, the finding still provided valuable information to guide the design or identification of technologies that may deliver a feasible option for industry in the future.
