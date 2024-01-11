The Land
Live-ex puts AI to the job of counting and weighing animals

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
January 12 2024 - 6:00am
An environmental monitoring team tours a ship in port in Singapore to work out the optimal number and placement of sensors for live export innovation trials. Pictured are Joel Sotomayor, Transport Genie, Tom Woolley, Startupbootcamp Australia and Lennart Ephraim, Livestock Express. Picture LiveCorp.
Artificial intelligence for counting and weighing cattle, and automated detection of gasses, temperature and humidity on ships are two of the latest innovations the live export industry is running trials on.

