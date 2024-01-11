Kids get a head start at Angus Youth Roundup

More than 200 competitors have travelled from across the country to compete at the Angus Youth Roundup held in Tamworth this week.
The four-day event was held at the Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) from Thursday, January 11, to Saturday, January 13.
Across the days, the kids build their knowledge of the beef industry, participate in cattle judging and parading, and make some lasting friendships.
When ACM caught up with Tamworth participant, Gus Spry, he had just completed his oral assessment.
"I'm hoping to be a stock and station agent when I'm older," he said.
"I went alright with my assessment; I think I got the cattle order right. A fair bit goes into preparing for it. I have been doing this since I could speak, and I have always been interested in doing it."
Gus said he enjoyed attending the roundup as he was able to see his friends who are also interested in the field and meet other like-minded young people.
There are a multitude of awards and scholarships up for grabs, with bursary funds for more than $500, training opportunities, and a pair of high-end Wahl clippers.
Tamworth farmer Graham Jordan loaned Red Angus cattle to some of the young people participating in the event.
He said he was more than happy to loan as many cattle as the event needed to help the next generation get a start in the beef industry.
"It gives me a lot of satisfaction to see young kids take my cattle out there and do well," he said.
"There are some very well-known people here who have gone through this system and just blossomed in the beef industry."
Angus roundup chair Annie Pumpa said participants would take away so much experience from the event.
"It is more than just learning how to showcase and lead cattle. They get to learn about responsibility through looking after the animals," she said.
"They also make friendships, and they get to network with some of the best of the best within the beef industry."
