Man arrested following crash on South Coast road

A man has been charged following a fatal crash on a South Coast road.
Emergency services - following reports a sedan and ute had collided - were called just after 8pm on Wednesday, January 10, to Meroo Road, Bomaderry, five kilometres north of Nowra.
Police will allege the utility was travelling south along Meroo Road, when it allegedly crossed onto the opposite side of the road, hitting the sedan head on.
The 48-year-old male driver of the sedan died at the scene and a 10-year-old male passenger was flown to Randwick Children's hospital with serious head, pelvic and arm injuries, police said in a statement.
The 53-year-old male driver and 52-year-old female passenger were able to free themselves from the utility.
They were both treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, before being transported to Shoalhaven Hospital. The female passenger was later transferred to Wollongong hospital.
Following inquiries, police attended Shoalhaven hospital around 11am on Thursday, January 11, and charged the 53-year-old man with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and drive motor vehicle while license suspended.
A bedside hearing was later held at Shoalhaven Hospital where he was granted conditional bail, to appear before Nowra Local Court on March 15, 2024.
