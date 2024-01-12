Forbes first-cross ewes sell to $316

On the back of positive new year lamb prices, buyers bid with confidence during the Forbes 45th Annual First-Cross Ewe Sale on Thursday.
Not-station-mated, first-cross ewe lambs sold to a top of $292 a head, while the top of the scanned-in-lamb ewes hit a hefty $316.
Values were back on the top prices paid last year ($350 for ewe lambs and $404 for SIL ewes), but the market for both lambs and ewes has fallen significantly in the past 12 months.
MCC Chudleigh Dobell director Adam Chudleigh, Forbes, said with the break in the season and the positive start to the lamb market, the sale result was very strong.
"I think the sale was pleasing to both the buyers and the vendors and was a fair market," he said.
He said while the vendors were happy, the prices also represented great value for those buying sheep.
"For the joinable ewe lambs, you needed $190 to $260 to get the quality ones on offer," he said.
"There was an unbelievable run of joined ewes here today and you consistently needed $250 to $300 to buy those quality scanned-in-lamb ewes.
"On the unjoined, one-year-old, first-cross ewes they topped at $250."
Mr Chudleigh said most unjoined, one-year-old, first-cross ewes sold from $180 to $250.
He said the lighter unjoined ewes sold from $120 to $180 and there was good-value buying in those pens.
The annual awarding of the Glamis Shield for the best pen of ewe lambs went to The Troffs Pastoral Company, Trundle, for their pen of 230 mulesed, March/April-drop, November-shorn, first-cross ewes. The pen of twin-drop lambs sold for $292 and were from large-framed Darriwell Merinos by Glamis Border Leicester rams.
Geoff Jones of The Troffs Pastoral said this was the seventh time in the past eight years they had won the trophy.
Judge Isaac Allen, Forbes, said the ewes were true to type and he was impressed by the ewes' structure.
"Their evenness and consistency across the pen was also a standout," Mr Allen said.
The Troffs Pastoral Company also sold another pen of same description ewes, except not twins, for $290.
TC Morrison Partnership, Hillcrest, Forbes, sold a total of 1840 NSM first-cross ewe lambs, with their top pen hitting $260. The ewes were March/April drop, October-shorn and from Pooginook Merinos by Glamis Border Leicester rams.
KM and JL Norrie, Allambie, Girral, sold 888 mulesed, April/May-drop, November-shorn ewe lambs and the top pen of 222 head was knocked down for $232. The quality lambs were from Pooginook ewes and either New Armatree or Inverbrackie rams.
AJ and S Dawes, Tamona, Forbes, sold NSM April/May-drop, October-shorn ewe lambs by Glamis and Dunnield Border Leicester rams for $254.
M Kinsey, Yarrangong, Forbes, sold NSM March/April-drop, October-shorn, Cadell- and Glamis-blood ewe lambs for $254.
N and H MacGregor, Parkes, sold 202 NSM March/April-drop, October-shorn ewe lambs for $240, while LA Foley Partnership, Grong Grong, sold NSM March/April-drop, Alma-blood, October-shorn ewe lambs for $232.
Damien Gaynor, Gaynor Farming, Ariah Park, sold June/July 2022-drop, August-shorn ewes from Bogo Merino ewes by Retallack Border Leicester rams for $316. The ewes were SIL to Bygo Poll Dorset rams.
BA and MJ Maloney, Brindella, Wirrinya, sold September 2022-drop, October-shorn, first-cross ewes SIL to Poll Dorsets for $306.
The Langfield family, Choubra Pastoral, Eugowra, sold May/June 2022-drop, August-shorn, first-cross ewes SIL to Brooklyn Poll Dorsets for $300. The ewes were from Center Plus-blood ewes by Bowery Border Leicester rams.
Tony and Melanie Fuge, MA Pastoral, Garema, sold June/July 2022-drop, November-shorn ewes SIL to Poll Dorsets for $262. The first-cross ewes were from Lachlan Merino ewes by Glamis Border Leicester rams.
Mr Chudleigh said the Nock family, Kurrajong Park, Bogan Gate, sold a magnificent run of maiden September/October 2022-drop ewes for $250.
"Those ewes were a real picture," he said.
Forbes Associated Agents conducted the sale interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
