The Land
DNA sampling Merino flocks available to competition entrants

By Stephen Burns
Updated January 15 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 1:00pm
NSW Stud Merino Breeders Association president, Hamish McLaren, supports the use of DNA to identify superior Merino performance. Picture by Andy Saunders.
NSW flock ewe competitions have long been a forum for woolgrowers to benchmark their flocks against industry average and now entrants will have access to new technology to give them an even better idea of genetic performance.

