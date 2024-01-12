Police investigate as another life lost on South Coast roads

There has been another death on the South Coast's roads, with a man losing his life following a single vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called to Crooked River Road, Gerroa, just before 10am on Friday, January 12, following reports a car had left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver, a 60-year-old man, was treated by paramedics on the scene before being taken to Shoalhaven Hospital, where he later died.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District have started investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
They are asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.
A report is being prepared for the information of the coroner.
