Rounding up a risky punt

Have you noticed how people just love round figures?
If you look at the "depth" for a share - the list of buyers and sellers at various prices - the number of buyers in particular tends to be clustered around round numbers. It's not rational, but the Punter is no different.
For some time it has been bugging him that he holds 37,000 shares in Wide Open Agriculture (ASX code WOA).
WOA is a regenerative agricultural company in Western Australia which has been putting a great deal of energy into developing protein for human consumption from lupin. Last Friday, the company's CEO Jay Albany released a six-page, upbeat update on WOA's prospects.
It was partly an apology for its communication strategy, which he said "was executed poorly" last year.
He also noted that "for most of 2023 the financial market for small growth companies was extremely challenging". We'd noticed.
WOA shares spiked to 32.5 cents in April, but ended the year at 16.5 cents. A recent appeal to shareholders for up to $1.5 million pulled in $516,500, despite an extension and the last minute addition of free options.
However, during 2023 WOA actually secured more than $20 million in grants, bank finance, the issue of new shares and about $800,000 from a strategic investor in Europe.
It is shipping its first direct orders and has acquired a factory in Germany which potentially could be producing 100,000 tonnes a year of WOA's Buntine protein by the end of this year. Negotiations continue with Saputo for a legally binding contract to add Buntine to dairy products.
The more traditional food side of the business is still not generating cash, and may even be sold. That would mean WOA putting all its eggs into the Buntine basket.
That worries the Punter a bit, so he has topped up his holding by just 3000 to a nice, round 40,000.
