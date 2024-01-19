The Land
Home/News

A place with plenty of space | In Fiona's Garden

By Fiona Ogilvie
January 20 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The tiny "bulb" at the base of a pumpkin flower indicates a female plant.
The tiny "bulb" at the base of a pumpkin flower indicates a female plant.

Rain is crashing onto our iron roof as I write.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.