A place with plenty of space | In Fiona's Garden

Rain is crashing onto our iron roof as I write.
It's a five-minute wonder but it means I needn't water my vegies today, and as rain contains more nitrogen and oxygen than our garden tap water it speeds up growth and productivity.
So I can hold off the fertiliser for a bit longer; vegies do love to eat.
After growing vegetables for 18 months I'm still learning from my mistakes, which may be the best way to learn but is nonetheless annoying.
My biggest error to date was to underestimate seriously the amount of space needed to grow vegies for fruit.
Leafy vegetables and root crops can be grown in a fairly limited space; likewise climbing beans and snow peas on a trellis; but cucumbers, zucchinis and most of all pumpkins are another story entirely.
In past years I regularly found self-sown pumpkins clambering over a piece of lattice at the end of my compost heaps.
Assuming pumpkins liked to climb, last November I sowed three seeds under a trellis in the centre of my raised bed, next to a maturing crop of snow peas.
I then watched in horror as the pumpkin vines romped up and over the trellis and threw out stout runners covered in ginormous leaves that cast most of the bed in shade.
Even more infuriating, by mid-January I had only two pumpkins.
Bathurst gardener Jan Young came to my rescue and told me how to fertilise the tiny "bulb" inside the base of a female flower by brushing it with pollen from a male. I got the hang of it eventually: I now have four pumpkins.
Jan also explained kindly that pumpkins are better grown along the ground as they form small secondary roots at leaf junctions which help sustain the vine.
She added that she'd found you could increase production by nipping off the numerous runner ends when they reached three metres (3m!) to encourage side shoots from each leaf axis.
Thank you Jan - as they say, nothing beats experience.
I've earmarked a sunny spot between our mini fruit orchard and my washing line for next year's pumpkins and I'll plant my cucumbers (1.8m runners) nearby.
Zucchinis are another mega space invader: all of mine are at least 1.5m across.
One plant is really enough for two people: as Louise Penny points out in her lovely shivery detective novel Still Life (2005), occupants of Quebec village Three Pines only locked their doors to prevent neighbours dropping off baskets of zucchinis at harvest time.
Tomato plants are excellent space value: their inverted wire cone supports have an upper diameter of a mere 35 centimes. Four plants including one cherry tomato plant give us plenty to eat and to share. Sweet corn, however, needs space.
In other words, when sowing any vegetable seed for the first time, please, follow the spacing instructions on the packet.
Another important thing I've discovered is the necessity of sowing seed and planting seedlings at the correct time of year: get it right and you're well on the way to success.
But a garden is a journey, not a destination, and in a funny way I'm prouder of the failures I've learnt from than of my occasional unexpected triumphs.
