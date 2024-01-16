Far West LLS's Rangelands Resilience Roadshow coming to a town near you

Livestock producers and property owners in the Far West have a great opportunity to hear from a number of expert presenters through the Rangelands Resilience Roadshow which is offering four workshops in February.
The workshops, which are being coordinated by Western Local Land Services following the input of local landholders and stakeholders, will provide advice and information to enable farmers to plan and make proactive decisions to better prepare for and adapt to market and seasonal changes.
All four sessions will include presentations and discussions on grazing management, ecosystem functioning, business finances and water quality and efficiency in the rangelands.
A highly qualified and experienced list of presenters has been sourced for the workshops, including:
Following the events, there will be free time to allow for a yarn with presenters, other stakeholders and attendees. Attendees are encouraged to bring along any questions they have for the presenters.
Workshop details:
All events are from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm; morning tea and lunch are provided. People planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Friday, February 9, to Christine Plummer on 0408 241 200 or Christine.plummer@lls.nsw.gov.au
