How rice growers are helping to conserve an endangered bird

Rice growers are playing a crucial role in conservation of a threatened water bird with the crops acting as a habitat.
Nicknamed the Australian bunyip bird, due to the booming sound the males make, the Australasian bittern roosts in Riverina rice crops.
Ecologist Matt Herring, Murray Wildlife, said the sneaky birds are difficult to monitor but there was estimated to be only about 1300 in Australia.
"When you have threatened species like this typically they're in the most pristine natural habitats that are remaining like a rain forest on top of a mountain or in mangroves or something like that," he said.
"But here is a situation where you've got this endangered bird living in an agricultural habitat."
The Bitterns in Rice project started about 12 years ago and Mr Herring said they had the whole Australian rice industry behind the bird, marrying irrigation, farming and threatened species conservation.
"It has become a bit of a mascot and great things are happening," he said.
Mr Herring said the bitterns arrive in December, with the first eggs around mid December.
"It is a pretty short window for them to breed successfully before the season finishes," he said.
"So that's a lot of what we've been focused on bitten friendly rice farming is all about giving the birds sufficient time to breed successfully before the rice season ends."
With hundreds of rice growers backing the bitterns, Mr Herring said one of the main ways to do so was using traditional methods for crops by ponding, as well as controlling cats and foxes.
"That ponding starts in about October so come December there's plenty of prey in the crops for them like frogs and yabbies," he said.
"There is plenty of cover enough cover for them to build their hidden nests. This is a bird that loves to to go undetected so it relies on water plants and the cover and that's why rice crops are really good because they have that shallow water with the cover."
Mr Herring said the rice industry was moving to water saving methods and contracting the ponding periods so while the bitterns could still use the crops, an adjacent habitat would also be important.
"If you create a little wetland next to your rice crop it can it can complement the rice crop," he said.
Mr Herring said while numbers weren't fully known they had been able to see the differences between bittern friendly rice crops and control fields.
"What we're able to show that when you tick all the boxes with all those bittern friendly, rice growing characteristics, that they're able to breed successfully and over time when we should see the population benefit," he said.
Mr Herring said they had done satellite tracking on some of the birds and found some had flown 600 kilometres to the coast for winter while others stayed local.
"They're certainly highly mobile," he said.
"It's all just about accommodating these iconic threatened species and showing that we can produce food and support threatened species at the same time," he said.
"In Australia the sort of agricultural wetlands like rice fields haven't really been recognised as as valuable habitat."
Mr Herring said the bittern was just one of the species benefiting, with rice crops also acting as a habitat to the Southern Bell Frog, Ibis, Spoon Bill and Snipe, among others.
"It really is great habitat for waterbirds," he said.
