The Land
Buyers splurge millions on the Gold Coast

By Virginia Harvey
January 15 2024 - 3:00pm
Wallets stretched open for the first Australian bred youngsters by GB-bred sire Wootton Bassett at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, so much that his daughter from New Zealand champion mare Avantage fetched the top price at $2.1 million of the book one section, which concluded on Saturday.

