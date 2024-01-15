The Land
Grafton heifers sell to 316c/kg

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated January 16 2024 - 11:37am, first published 6:00am
Quality was excellent and prices were strong for the Grafton Feature Store and Breeder Sale on Saturday.

