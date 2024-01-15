Grafton heifers sell to 316c/kg

Quality was excellent and prices were strong for the Grafton Feature Store and Breeder Sale on Saturday.
Donovan Livestock and Property director Mitch Donovan said quality was very good and quite a few vendor-bred cattle were offered.
"We had a few store bullock at this sale, which we don't often come across, and they sold to a very strong market of 270c/kg for 530kg," he said.
Feeder cattle were limited, but a good run of Euro steers weighting 360kg sold for 358c/kg.
The weaner steers ranged from 350c/kg to 400c/kg, but Mr Donovan said there were not too many offered.
"The weaners will be a bit later this year due to the dry spring," he said.
"[A price of] 460c/kg was the top of the weaners for an Angus steer about the 200kg mark."
"There were plenty of good Euro-cross heifers with weight and 316c/kg would have been the top for 320kg to 330kg.
Mr Donovan said there was strong demand for heifers regardless of weight and they made from 260c/kg to 315c/kg for 200kg to 400kg.
He said the best value was for the cows with calves which topped at $1650 a unit.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows mostly sold to processors and the market was strong with a top of 258c/kg.
Bill Clancy, Chambigne, sold 12- to 14-month-old heifers that topped at 314.2c/kg for a pen of 14, averaging 312.5kg and grossing $981.88 a head.
His steers topped at 344.2c/kg for a pen of six averaging 365kg and $1256.33.
D Corfe, Brooklana, sold 345kg Angus steers for 360.2c/kg ($1242.69), while LD Holding, Kangaroo Creek, sold 359kg Charolais-cross steers for 358.2c/kg ($1285.94).
Gordonbrook, Fine Flower, sold 269kg Angus-cross steers for 366.2c/kg ($985.51), and RA Clark Pty Ltd, Brushgrove, sold 210kg Charolais steers for 426.2c/kg ($895.02).
GV and DM Gilmour, Coramba, sold 311kg Angus steers for 402.2c/kg ($1250.84); KL and RJ Matthews, Chambigne, sold 202.7kg Angus steers for 418.2c/kg ($847.81); DW and BE Woods, Ulmarra, sold 199kg Angus steers for 416.2c/kg ($828.24); and Magnificent Horse Transport, Nana Glen, sold 173.3kg Murray Grey steers for 410.2c/kg ($711.01.
PD and AM Commerford, Maclean, sold 158.8kg Angus steers for 402.2c/kg ($638.49).
SJ and JA Pereira, Cowper, sold 326kg Brangus heifers for 312.2c/kg ($1017.77), while SB and TJ Watters, Fine Flower, sold 297kg Charolais-cross heifers for 316.2c/kg ($939.11).
R Donoghue, Seelands, sold a Charolais-cross cow with calf for $1650, while M Good, Nana Glen, sold Angus-cross cows with calves for $1525.
D Corfe, Brooklana, sold a Brahman cow with calf for $1450; Fahey Pastoral, Upper Copmanhust, sold Belmont Red-cross cows with calves for $1400; and, RA Clark Pty Ltd, Brushgrove, sold a Charbray cow with calf for $1400.
L Campbell, Kangaroo Creek, sold PTIC Brahman cows for 256.2c/kg ($1213.75), and PJ and WJ Beel, Tully Morgan, sold PTIC Brahman-cross cows for 256.2c/kg ($1417.64).
B Ellem, Woodford Island, sold PTIC Angus-cross cows for 258.2c/kg $1181.27.
Magnificent Horse Transport, Nana Glen, sold a Droughtmaster cow for 254.2c/kg ($1423.52).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.