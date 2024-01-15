The Land
Home/News

Man injured in motorcycle accident on rural road

January 15 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Copeton on Sunday. Picture supplied
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to Copeton on Sunday. Picture supplied

A man has sustained a number of injuries in a motorcycle accident on a rural road in northern NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.