Man injured in motorcycle accident on rural road

A man has sustained a number of injuries in a motorcycle accident on a rural road in northern NSW.
Emergency services were called to Copeton Dam Road, Copeton, south-west of Inverell, on Sunday, January 14.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to the scene just after 3pm.
A man in his 30s had sustained head and leg injuries in a motorcycle accident, WRHS media said in a statement.
The patient was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team.
The man was then flown to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital in a stable condition.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.