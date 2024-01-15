Prices rise as feedlots and restockers battle for NSW cattle

A surge in competition from feedlots and processors has pushed up prices at NSW saleyards on Monday.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator has also been boosted and finished trading just under 600 cents a kilogram (carcase weight).
Forbes' opening prime cattle sale for the year was as much as 60c/kg (liveweight) dearer than mid-December prices for midweight yearling steers to feedlots, which topped at 345c/kg.
Meanwhile, processors were hard to beat on the heavy yearling heifers, which lifted more than 30c/kg to top at 300c/kg.
Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company director Luke Whitty, Forbes, said the rain since Christmas has had a big impact on the market and that's lifted buyer and grazier confidence.
He said the summer rain and growth of pasture in the Forbes district had set the market up for further improvements in coming weeks.
Meat and Livestock Australia reported there were 1092 head offered at Forbes and the quality was "fair with good numbers of finished cattle offered along with a large run of breeder cattle suitable to feed or return to the paddock".
The dearer trend continued at Wagga Wagga, where there was an increase of nearly 2000 head on the market a week earlier.
All up, 4010 head were offered and feedlots and processors battled it out for the top bids.
MLA said feedlots took centre stage, exerting their dominance in the larger yarding.
Bullock prices were a highlight.
"Bullocks off river flats or grain assisted pushed prices 50c/kg higher, commanding prices from 258c/kg to 314c/kg, contributing to an overarching market surge of 15c/kg to 35c/kg," MLA reported.
"The spotlight didn't dim on heavy steers destined for processors, marking them as a hot commodity with a substantial 35c/kg improvement, to average 291c/kg."
Feedlots were active on the 500kg to 600kg steers at prices that averaged a hefty 300c/kg and were 30c/kg dearer than last week.
MLA reported all weight categories of feeder steers were 20c/kg to 25c/kg dearer.
"Although trade steers were relatively scarce, they achieved solid sales, making 320c/kg to 335c/kg," MLA reported.
There was also a sharp increase in supply of nearly 1000 head at Tamworth with 1610 head offered on Monday.
This didn't faze competition between buyers, who pushed up prices across most categories.
Medium and heavy weight steers were at least 20c/kg dearer than the week before, while heavy yearling steers sold to feedlots were about 40c/kg more and topped at 357c/kg.
The feedlots were also active on midweight yearling heifers, pushing prices up at least 40c/kg to top at 334c/kg.
Purtle Plevey Agencies director Patrick Purtle said there was "a bit more gas in the heavy feeder job" this week at Tamworth.
"The heifer market has a bit more petrol as well," Mr Purtle said.
He said this was due to increased competition between the supermarket and feeder buyers on the heifers that were suited to either market.
Overall, he said the sentiments were positive and if the season continues to hold he hoped the better prices would continue.
