Angus breed royalty claims supreme exhibit award at Youth Roundup

A junior champion female at last year's Royal Melbourne Show was judged the supreme exhibit at the 2024 NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup, held at Tamworth.
Flemington Dandaloo T49, shown by Jack Robson, Flemington Angus stud, Adelong, scored a convincing win under the scrutiny of Thomas Foods International assistant livestock manager Ben Davies, SA, and associate judge, Meg Kealey, Walcha.
Dandaloo T49 was also champion heifer at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza at Scone last year. It was the second year that Jack Robson has exhibited the supreme exhibit at Youth Roundup. It was the second consecutive year a heifer from Flemington Angus had won supreme exhibit at Youth Roundup.
Angus Australia chief executive officer Scott Wright said the Roundup was "one of the few times in the breed where all ages come together and where experience can be passed on from older breeders to young people".
Roundup coordinator Toni Nugent, Wagga Wagga, said the event attracted about 165 entrants.
It began with a social evening, including the barnyard Olympics, followed by the a joy of eating' day with a number of workshops through which competitors rotated, learning about paddock-to-plate practices.
"They looked at the feedlots, the processing plant and our celebrity chef Jason Roberts, who cooked dinner for us," Ms Nugent said.
The judge, Mr Davies, said he'd been to two weaner sales in Victoria on the way to the Roundup for finishing in the (TFI) company feedlot.
"We use a lot of these black steers weekly for our domestic and overseas customers," he said.
"We have a really great line-up of individuals here today, and the first three females are like peas in a pod ... with a great topline and spring of rib."
Mr Davies also paid tribute to the champion bull and also the Red Angus steer, which was the champion in the commercial classes.
He said the steer had great potential, plenty of yield and shape.
Friday was the showing of the female, bull, commercial and bred-and-owned classes.
The female section had three age groups: junior, intermediate and senior.
In the junior female, class one, first, Brooke Iseppi, St Ruth, Queensland, with GK K9J Red Unique Euba U06; second, Jack Smyth, Canowindra, Goondoola Monique U30; third, Zara McGilchrist, Armidale, Knowla Designer U56.
Class two: first, Joey Tindal, Wagga Wagga, Spring Hill Abigail U121; second, Charlotte Hann, Lucindale, South Australia, with Goondoola Ultra Violet U04; third, Angus Johnson, Dubbo, Big River Lady Paratrooper U101.
Class three: first, Nicola Millar, Dubbo, Hollywood Thea Vanessa T81; second, Chloe Bailey, Wagga Wagga, Myers Lady Annie T3; third, Charlotte Nugent, Wagga Wagga, Goondoola Trendsetter T44.
Champion junior female: Hollywood Thea Vanessa T81. Reserve Spring Hill Abigail U121.
Intermediate female, class four: first, Jackson Tucker, Dubbo, Hollywood Xanthe Cheyenne T58; second, Stirling James, Gunnedah, Wallawong Patricia T157; third, James Sutcliffe, Scone, Dales Fleur T139.
Class five: Austin Hann, Lucindale, SA, Hollywood Xanthe Cheyenne T58; second, Sarah Randle, Scone, Pentire Abbie T61; third, Taylah Hobbs, Molong, Moorwatha Tanya T19.
Class six: Zoe Rudder, Macksville, Flemington QF Blackcap T104; second, Max White, Bathurst, WFB Red Dina T121; third, Ally Bogie, Dubbo, Hollywood Diamonds R Forever T51.
Class seven: first, Bree Norrie, Tamworth, Boambee Floryx T98; second, Hamish Smith, St Germains, Victoria, Kirala G18 Duchess T20; third, Lani Lumsden, Morven, WFB Moo Red Dove T105.
Class eight: first, Elsie Stevens, Shepparton, Victoria, DSK P Panda T79; second, Piper Keevers, Muswellbrook, DSK M63 Kerry T72; third, Bailey Whitton, North Haven, JSRL Pacifica Anita T80.
Class nine: Sam Robson, Adelong, Flemington Dream T56; second, Aiden Rudder, Macksville, Nabiac Mulberry's Wilcoola T6; third, Rachel Henry, Tamworth, Nabiac Mulberry's Wilcoola T7.
Class ten: first, Max Taylor, Bathurst, PC Miss Q170 Capatalist T068; second, Bayliss Diamond, Dubbo, PC Miss Q170 Capatalist T070; third, Alyvia Lieb, East Seaham, Boambee Federation T56.
Champion intermediate female: Flemington Dream T56; reserve, PC Miss Q170 Capatalist T068.
Senior female, class 11: first, Jack Robson, Adelong, Flemington Dandaloo T49; second, Jack Taylor, Dubbo, PC Miss Negotiable T293; third, Katie Sutcliffe, Scone, Dales Trilogy T26.
Class 12, first Tara Hughes, Condobolin, Hollywood Lady in Black T10; second, Gus Harrington, Bunnan, Diamond Ms Totally Stunning T406; third, Zanna Spence, Keith, SA, Kirala G18 Gretel T42.
Class 13: Jake Turner, Lake Cargelligo, Flemington L612 Serene T12; second, Maddison Tink, Orange, Goonoo Red Tallulah T1; third, Elle Davies, Shepparton, VIC, Kirala 839 Gretel T28.
Class 14: first, Reagan O'Donnell, Euroka, Ben Nevis Jean S047; second, Alister Gapes, Wyrallah, Goonoo Red Coppertone S8; third, Heidi Zwiers, Millthorpe, Dalwhinnie Archer S27.
Champion senior female, Flemington Dandaloo T49; reserve, Flemington L612 Serene T12.
Bulls, class 15: first, Thea Dunn, Yarrowitch, Ben Nevis U403; second, Ava Rouse, Orange, Dalwhinnie Geddes U21; third, Ali Kealey, Walcha, Ben Nevis U073.
Class 16: 1 Josh Halliday, Goulburn, Spring Hill Broken Bow T219; second, Sophie Halliday, Inverell, Spring Hill Junior T48; third, Kieran Newton, Bourke, Mellowood 1B Taipan T03.
Champion bull: Spring Hill Broken Bow T219; reserve, Spring Hill Broken Junior T48.
Class 17: first, Isabelle Preston, South West Rocks, steer, Knowla Livestock U407; second, Darcy Hall, Tibbuc, steer, Knowla Livestock U317; third, Annabelle McCrohan, Holbrook, steer, Billabong U4.
Class 18: first, Lucy Chapman, Glenthorne, steer, Goondoola Tarzan T37; second, Rhonda Harrington, Scone, female, Blue Gene Mouse; third, Charlton Skirving, Sheffield, Tas, female, Wallawong Mary T160.
Bred and owned class: first, Jack Robson, Adelong, JSRL Pacifica Anita T80; Reserve, Max White, Bathurst, WFB Red Dina T121.
Pee Wee champion parader: Austin Hann, Lucindale, SA. Reserve, Gus Harrington, Bunnan
Junior Champion Parader: Josh Hartup, Roughit. Reserve, Max White, Bathurst.
Sub-Intermediate champion parader: Jack Robson, Adelong. Reserve, Henry Brewer, Tallangatta Valley, Victoria
Intermediate champion parader: Lily Moore, Aarons Pass. Reserve, Paige Hutton, Wuuluman
Senior champion parader: Casey Halliday, Goulburn. Reserve, Alli Bogie, Dubbo.
Senior champion: Charlotte Nugent, Wagga. Reserve, Thomas Febey, Sheffield, Tasmania.
Intermediate: Champion: Paige Hatton, Wuuluman, Reserve, Angus Johnson, Dubbo
Sub-intermediate: Champion, Emily Hann, Lucindale, SA. Reserve, Henry Brewer, Tallangatta Valley, Victoria
Junior:
Grand champion junior judge: Charlotte Nugent, Wagga Wagga.
EJ Angus Encouragement Award: Brianna O'Donnell, Euroka
Angus Australia Business Branding Award: Darby McClaren, Graytown, Victoria
Merridale Aspiring Breeder Award: Thomas Febey, Sheffield, Tasmania
Angus Australia Senior Bursary: Charlie Salter, Dalby, Queensland
Angus Australia Intermediate Bursary: Charlton Skirving, Sheffield, Tasmania
Top of the Range Meat Co. Internship Recipient: Isabelle Preston, South West Rocks
Matthew George citizenship award recipient: Darby McClaren, Graytown, Victoria
The 2024 NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup Marketing Awards: Pee Wee/Juniors champion, Elsie Stevens; reserve, Charlotte Hann; Sub-Intermediate/Intermediates champion Heidi Zwiers; reserve, Isabelle Preston.
