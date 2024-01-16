Summer rain pushes up sheep and lamb prices

It's been smiles all around for both restockers and vendors doing business in the saleyards.
While sheep and lamb prices have improved during the first few week's of 2024, MCC Chudleigh Dobell director Adam Chudleigh, Forbes, said values had been balanced.
Mr Chudleigh said vendors were pleased with the improvement in the market following summer rain, while prices had not lifted so much that buyers could no longer afford their chosen sheep for restocking.
That was also the sentiments of Garry Penfold, Emohruo, Quandialla, who was in the market for quality first-cross ewes at the annual Forbes ewe sale last Thursday.
"We bought ewe lambs at this sale and I'm happy with the price of $210 [a head] we paid," Mr Penfold said.
Lamb prices have also been stronger at prime sales across NSW as better seasonal conditions boost restocker competition and processors re-enter the market after the Christmas holiday.
The NSW Trade Lamb Indicator was on 769 cents a kilogram on Tuesday, which was more than 130c/kg higher than mid-December rates.
Wagga Wagga lamb market has been leading the charge when it comes to higher prices.
Trade lambs averaged 783c/kg at Wagga last Thursday on the back of a lift in lamb supply to 55,350 head and a dearer result the week before.
Meat and Livestock Australia's Leann Dax said recent rain acted as a catalyst for restocker and feedlot buyers, contributing to a considerable lift in prices of $10 to $15 for well-bred lambs.
"Lambs in a bare skin weighing 21kg to feed on reached a top of $162," Ms Dax said.
Likewise, mutton prices have also started to recover and averaged about 312c/kg early this week. That's more than 160c/kg higher than mid-December and nearly 80c/kg higher than a week ago.
Wagga's big influence on the state's average prices was evident across the sheep categories, too.
Heightened competition from processors led to significant price increases, ranging from $25 to $30, with average prices up around the 350c/kg mark.
