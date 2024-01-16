The Land
Home/Markets

Summer rain pushes up sheep and lamb prices

KB
By Karen Bailey
January 17 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCC Chudleigh Dobell director and auctioneer Adam Chudleigh, Forbes, said values had been balanced at recent sales. Picture by Karen Bailey.
MCC Chudleigh Dobell director and auctioneer Adam Chudleigh, Forbes, said values had been balanced at recent sales. Picture by Karen Bailey.

It's been smiles all around for both restockers and vendors doing business in the saleyards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.