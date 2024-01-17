Large competitor numbers for Northern NSW Hereford youth camp

Young Hereford youth members gathered at Glen Innes showgrounds January 12 to January 14 to attend the Herefords Northern NSW Youth Camp, drawing in approximately 100 competitors between the ages of seven and 25 from NSW and Queensland.
The youth camp saw an increase in both competitor numbers from 85 last year, along with a total of 120 cattle exhibited, attracting people of rural and non-rural backgrounds, also with a large percentage of new competitors.
While the event encompassed a number of competitions aligned with cattle preparation, handling,showing and judging, a large focus is placed on the educational sessions on Friday including artificial insemination sessions, meat science seminars, tour of the Lotus Hereford stud and other team building activities, designed to encourage and inspire the next generation to remain active in the beef industry.
Special awards winners included Lucy Crowley, Armidale, who won Champion Bred and Owned animal, Most Potential Breeder was won by Lily Gavenlock, Cliftleigh, with the prize being a heifer Glenwarrah Satisfaction T267, donated by David and Kate Collins, Glenwarrah Herefords, Bundarra.
Meanwhile, the Educational Scholarship award of $1000 was won by Jacob Merrick, Singleton, Drew Weller, Hodgson, QLD, was awarded Northern Breed Ambassador, with the opportunity to attend the National Herefords Australia Youth Show in July 2024.
The Will Tanner Memorial Award was presented to Lucy Crowley, Armidale, while New England Hereford Youth Club Member of the Year was awarded to Herefords Northern NSW youth president, Emily Taylor Quirindi.
Mr Scott Hann, Truro Herefords, Belatta, was the over judge for the junior judging component of the camp said that the calibre competitors over the four day show were outstanding.
"From little six and seven year old up to 25 year old, I think it's probably the best collective group of young beef breeders coming along that I've ever seen in one spot," Mr Hann said.
"The kids that eventually got up and won things, they're going to be leader in the beef industry in the future, they are just unbelievable.
"There's kids in the juniors there that are quite incredible, I was over judge for the junior judge, for my champion I had to choose between the senior champion judge and the pee wee champion judge."
The champion pee wee junior judge was awarded to Hunter Will, Delungra, meanwhile Harry Durkin, Warialda, was named the reserve champion Pee Wee Junior judge.
Logan Scott, Inverell won junior champion junior judge and Mia Mackay, Kyogle claimed junoir reserve champion junior judge.
In the intermediate section, Annabelle Jones, Roseville, won intermediate champion junior judge while Jackson Emery, Inverell, won reserve champion.
Senior competitor Mitch Taylor, Quirindi, was awarded champion junior judge with Breeanna Bourke was named reserve champion junior judge.
Mitch Taylor, Quirindi went on to be awarded grand champion junior judge for the show.
Competitors on the Saturday also prepared and exhibited the cattle in the cattle classes with Ben Monie, Thornleigh Herefords, Bingara as the judge.
Champion steer was Infinity Milybar lead by Benjamin Towner, Tamworth with reserve champion steer presented to Hunter Lakes Uber exhibited by Max Sternbeck, Broke.
Champion commercial heifer MVP Javerline exhibited by Lily-Grace Sleeman, Hodgson, while reserve champion commercial heifer was awarded to Poppy, exhibited by Jaslin Boyd, Whittingham
Grand Champion bull and Champion Bull: Eclipse Optimus Prime U010 exhibited by Mitch Taylor, Quirindi , with reserve champion bull presented to Reevesdale Tutankhamun lead by Damon Murphy, Inverell.
Jindalee Miss Minerva U018 exhibited by Skye Mcndoe, Inverell, was awarded champion junior female, meanwhile reserve champion junior female was Mountain Valley Matchless U003 lead by Lily-Grace Sleeman, Coolatai.
Chilcotts Creek South T028 exhibited by Georgia Bailey, Tamworth wqs sashed champion intermediate female, while reserve champion intermediate female was awarded to Yalgoo Persistance T247 exhibited by MarcusWythes, Bathurst.
Tycolah Grace T011 exhibited by Bella Hannaford, Tamworth, was awarded champion junior female, with Rayleigh M Queenie T112 exhibited by Lily Gavenlock, Cliftleigh reserve senior champion.
Champion futurity female was awarded to Kanimbla Irish Rose P160 exhibited by Sam Roche, Timor and Marcus Wythes, Bathurst, while reserve champion futurity female went to The Cottage Countess S001 lead by Lucy and Charlie Crowley, Armidale.
Tycolah Grace T011 exhibited by Bella Hannaford, Tamworth, was sashed grand champion female of the show.
On the final day of the camp, Racheal Constable, Glenn Innes was the judge for the paraders competition of the youth show awarding Sophie McDonald, Upper Hunter, champion pee wee parader, and Brodie Scott, Inverell reserve champion pee wee parader.
For the junior age section, Logan Scott, Inverell, received champion parader, while Hudson Emery, Inverell received reserve champion junior pee wee parader.
Rhani Dorey, Casino was awarded intermediate champion parader, with Jacob Merrick, Singleton, received reserve champion intermediate parader.
Drew Weller Hodgson, Qld, claimed champion senior parader with Macey Davis, Tingha reserve champion senior parader.
Grand champion parader was awarded to the senior champion competitor, Drew Weller, Hodgson, Qld.
For the herdsman section of the show, competitors are judged the way they present themselves and their animals, through to helping out other competitors.
Pee wee champion herdsman was Brodie Scott, Inverell, with reserve champion awarded to Sophie McDonald, Upper Hunter.
Logan Scott, Inverell claimed junior champion herdsman while Skye McIndoe, Inverell received reserve junior champion.
For the intermediate age group Amelia Miller, Walcha won champion herdsman and Isla McIndoe, Inverell was awarded reserve intermediate champion.
Tamworth's Maddison Bailey, was named senior champion herdsman, with Drew Weller, Hodgson, Qld, received reserve champion.
Mitchell Taylor, Quirindi, was awarded grand champion herdsman also.
