Large competitor numbers for Northern NSW Hereford youth camp

By Helen Decosta
January 17 2024 - 7:00pm
Young Hereford youth members gathered at Glen Innes showgrounds January 12 to January 14 to attend the Herefords Northern NSW Youth Camp, drawing in approximately 100 competitors between the ages of seven and 25 from NSW and Queensland.

