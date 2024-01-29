Empower the local communities

I almost gagged on my Corn Flakes, when I read in the article, "Renewables consultation concerns continue" (The Land, December 21, 2023, p8), that the Upper Hunter Shire Council (UHSC) is complaining about the lack of consultation on the Energy Co Transmission proposal.
This is the same council that sat on the community committee for the Hills of Gold Wind Farm (HOG Farm) proposal on the Great Dividing Mountain Range, straddling the New England and Upper Hunter Regions, for many years, and didn't bother to ensure the UHSC communities most impacted were aware of the proposal.
These communities only became aware of the proposal after the November 2020 environmental impact statement was released.
Thus, the community effectively had no input to the establishment of the EIS, in breach of the NSW Wind Energy Guideline 2016.
The council's only active contribution was therefore to rearrange the Community Enhancement Fund, effectively moving two-thirds of the proposal's community contribution away from the locally impacted communities.
The role of the UHSC is in stark contrast to the active engagement by the Tamworth Regional Council, which has taken a strong stand on behalf of its communities and the environment.
Tamworth recognises that replacing an undisturbed wildlife corridor between two major conservation areas (Crawney National Park and Ben Halls Gap Conservation area), with an industrial power plant, will be just one more example of man putting its needs above those of the rapidly diminishing remanent natural world.
Extending the consultation process for councils like the UHSC, councils that are not prepared to support their communities, their environment or stand by their own development control plans, is just a complete waste of time.
Better to empower local communities themselves, so they can mould these proposals to achieve optimal outcomes.
CHRIS EAGLES, Timor.
