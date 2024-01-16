Spread of fire ants likely in the wet, warns Invasive Species Council

The Invasive Species Council has called on communities in northern NSW to be on the alert for fire ants, warning that the recent heavy rainfall and wild weather in the region could accelerate the spread of the deadly pest.
"The recent heavy rainfall and wild weather in the region could accelerate the spread of fire ants, one of the world's worst invasive species," warned Invasive Species Council advocacy manager Reece Pianta.
"Fire ants are more active before or after rainfall and can form large floating rafts which move with water currents to establish footholds in new areas. We have recently seen evidence of this rafting behaviour on cane farms south of Brisbane. The good news is that it will be easier to spot fire ants and their nests at this time.
"It's really easy to do your part. Just take a picture of any suspicious ants and report it."
Imported from North America in the late 1990s the Queensland government has contained the pest to the Brisbane basin for the past 20 years, but has failed to eradicate the population.
Before Christmas fire ants were brought to Murwillumbah in landscaping materials, highlighting the ease with which fire ants can be transported.
All of Australia is suitable habitat for the poisonous insect.
The Invasive Species Council has welcomed a recent $70 million four year commitment from Victoria towards the national fire ant eradication program.
"This new fire ant funding from Victoria, when combined with the recent funding boosts from the federal, NSW, Queensland, ACT and NT Governments, means eradication is still possible," Mr Pianta said.
"Fire ants are one of the world's worst super pests and, if they are allowed to spread across the continent, their economic impact will be greater than cane toads, rabbits, feral cats and foxes combined.
"They will devastate Australia's environment and agriculture, cost our economy billions annually and we could see over 140,000 extra medical visits every year as they sting Australians at the park or in the backyard.
"However there is still a $56 million funding shortfall for the national program as South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania have not yet committed their share of funds."
The council reports that fire ants can be lethal to humans, are expected to have a $2 billion per year impact on Australia's economy if they get out of control, will devastate wildlife, cut agricultural output by up to 40 per cent and may cause over one hundred thousand extra medical appointments each year.
Fire ants can form rafts during flood events, stowaway in freight or soil, or spread by queen ant flights of around 5km per year (and up to 30 km in favourable conditions).
Those who breach the emergency biosecurity order could face significant penalties with fines for breaches reaching up to $1.1 million for an individual and up to $2.2 million for a corporation.
To report fire ants in NSW phone 1800 680 244 or go online https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/biosecurity/forms/report-exotic-ants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.