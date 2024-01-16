The Land
Home/News

Spread of fire ants likely in the wet, warns Invasive Species Council

January 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire ants floating on floodwaters near Brisbane. Wet weather provides an ideal opportunity to spot the invasive pest and report populations to authorities. Photo supplied.
Fire ants floating on floodwaters near Brisbane. Wet weather provides an ideal opportunity to spot the invasive pest and report populations to authorities. Photo supplied.

The Invasive Species Council has called on communities in northern NSW to be on the alert for fire ants, warning that the recent heavy rainfall and wild weather in the region could accelerate the spread of the deadly pest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.