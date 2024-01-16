Tamworth teacher recognised for esteemed career in ag

Tamworth teacher Graeme Harris' long and successful career was recently recognised by the National Association of Agricultural Educators Australia when he was awarded life membership for his contribution to education over many decades.
Mr Harris, 66, attended a one-teacher school at Panuara near Orange, where his parents owned a soldier settlement block.
He attended Hurlstone Agricultural High School as a boarder with a NSW Department of Agriculture scholarship and Commonwealth scholarship.
In only Year 6, he developed a desire to "help farmers do things better", later pursuing a career as an agriculture teacher despite having never met or seen one.
"I gained a NSW Teachers Scholarship and undertook a Bachelor of Science Agriculture (Education) at the University of New England, graduating in 1979," Mr Harris said.
"As a bonded scholar, I was guaranteed a job somewhere and applied for anywhere in the north-west of NSW as my fiancé was teaching at Inverell, then Narrabri West."
Mr Harris' first appointment was at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School near Tamworth.
"I expected to leave when I got bored, probably after five or six years, however, the school has so many facets that I stayed until my retirement 38 years later," he said.
"During these years, I looked after the commercial operations of the Border Leicester stud, then the poultry and piggery, followed by orchard and vineyard, finishing with the dairy and horticulture centre, so I had a sound understanding of commercial operations.
"I then was recognised as an advanced skills teacher looking after the gifted and talented programs across the school, as vocational education coordinator and finished as the head teacher of agriculture responsible for the operation of two large commercial farms and the attendant educational programs - as well as being involved in the purchase of the second property from school funds which was a first in NSW."
Mr Harris said the most satisfying part of his job has been the close relationships he developed with students, as well as engaging students in industry programs, such as the work placement agreement with the Australian Agricultural Company, among many others.
"I loved watching them grow from Year 7 to Year 12 and then follow their amazing careers through their lives," he said.
The NAAE life membership is not the first time Mr Harris has received recognition for his contribution to education.
He was awarded a BHP science teaching award for a gifted and talented agricultural research camp he developed and ran for boys and girls throughout the state in conjunction with Tamworth Research Station scientists for several years.
He was also recognised as Vocational Education Teacher of the Year for New England and then NSW, followed by National Trade Teacher of the Year for Primary Industries by the Australian Institute for Trade Skills Professionals.
Additionally, he received the JA Sutherland Award and life membership of the NSW Association of Agriculture Teachers, where he held a number of executive positions for many years.
Mr Harris was also nominated as the NAAE representative to develop the national technologies curriculum by the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority.
"It was a great responsibility which resulted in embedding food and fibre across kindergarten to Year 10 throughout Australia," Mr Harris said.
Mr Harris' advice for anyone wishing to pursue a career in ag teaching was to "Go for it".
"There is a great shortage of agriculture teachers, unfortunately," he said.
"There is also a huge demand for all levels of agriculture and horticultural industries, which education has to compete with."
Mr Harris pointed out the hurdles he sees ag teachers face, including a lack of funding in schools and scholarships, which helped facilitate his own lifelong studies and experiences.
"Many schools can no longer offer the subject because they can't get staff, and there is a lack of training places in Australia - UNE and Charles Sturt University are the main providers in Australia at the moment," he said.
"These can be overcome through scholarships which cover university fees and contribute to accommodation costs as many potential rural and remote students can't afford to attend uni to get an ag degree and a commitment from universities to train in areas of need."
Mr Harris said agriculture teachers - who are often the sole teacher of the subject - required more support.
"One way of overcoming this is shown by South Australia, which has a very experienced teacher funded by the grains industry who travels to schools providing specialist lessons and supporting teachers to deliver agriculture," he said.
Mr Harris said it was a very humbling experience to be recognised by his peers and have his contribution acknowledged in such a way, with the NAAE life membership.
"I have really enjoyed my career and have been fortunate to have worked with some incredibly committed and excellent agriculture teachers, and my NAAE life membership is really on behalf of them all," he said.
"It is a joy to have contact with past students who have gone on to run genetics research labs in Cambridge, be at the highest echelon in the movie industry in Los Angeles, CEOs of Biotech firms, academics, farmers and stockmen.
"Each is special, and they all contribute to society.
"What more could anyone ask of their career?"
