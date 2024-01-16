The Land
Home/News

Tamworth teacher recognised for esteemed career in ag

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
January 16 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Harris, Tamworth, was awarded NAAE life membership for his contribution to agricultural education. Picture supplied
Graeme Harris, Tamworth, was awarded NAAE life membership for his contribution to agricultural education. Picture supplied

Tamworth teacher Graeme Harris' long and successful career was recently recognised by the National Association of Agricultural Educators Australia when he was awarded life membership for his contribution to education over many decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.