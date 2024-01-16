Carbon reporting for big agriculture up for debate

The nuts and bolts of a mandatory carbon reporting structure has been discussed for the first time through the NSW EPA's Climate Change Agriculture Advisory Group.
Comprised of up to 11 representatives from peak bodies like pork, dairy, lotfeeders and the processors, it also includes policy makers from NSW Farmers and Farmers for Climate Action.
The group will be co-chaired by the EPA, executive director strategy and policy, Nancy Chang, and NSW Department of Primary Industries deputy director general, Kate Lorimer-Ward.
Members will sign a disclosure agreement to keep a lid on proceedings but EPA has announced a structured way forward to greater regulation on carbon footprint reporting.
One year ago the NSW EPA announced its Climate Change Policy and Action Plan with a focus on "inform and plan, mitigate and adapt".
For the moment discussion will focus on peak pollution emitters, and how they will balance the new ledger.
However, there are clear messages from federal government that mandatory reporting of all agricultural activities will be a requirement of staying in business. Farmgate enterprises will have to show their data. How much details has yet to be worked out.
At the pre-Christmas meeting of the NSW EPA's agricultural advisory group representatives outlined early findings of a 2200 person survey, with agriculture and mining operations sharing some of their knowledge on carbon pollution and sequestration.
Ms Chang admitted the agricultural sector was very diverse.
"Working with the members of this group will provide important insights," she said.
"At the meeting, members discussed the methods for adaption, noting that emissions, risks and impacts will be different across the sectors within agriculture. This included the need to understand where emissions are coming from and where they can be reduced.
"The meeting agreed that the inform and plan stage was a good place to start on the action plan, to gather information and evidence to inform the path forward.
"The group discussed the need to consider influences outside the agricultural sector, including at the state and federal level and across other industries.
"The group also discussed the scale of the agricultural sector and how agriculture businesses and the broader community could be supported and brought on the journey to engage in the material to reduce climate risks, without undue burden."
Ms Chang emphasised the shared priority of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"We all have a responsibility to ensure an environmentally healthy future for our state, and the EPA is committed to facilitating ongoing conversations and supporting industry, business, regulatory partners, and the community in transitioning to a more sustainable and prosperous NSW," Ms Chang said.
"This marks just the beginning, and we will continue to convene meetings to discuss our delivery, reflect on effective strategies, and explore new ways to combat climate change."
The next meeting of the agriculture advisory group will be in February and around that time detailed results of the survey will be published.
