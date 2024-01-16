Summer rain boosts sorghum's estimates

December rain has led to prosperous sorghum crops on Queensland's Darling Downs, with expectations of at least average yields.
This challenges the initial forecast of 21 per cent decline in sorghum planted area for 2023-24 due to well-below average soil moisture levels.
In certain regions, farmers have opted for sorghum over cotton, driven by the availability of water and the sorghum plant's resilience. While the majority of crops were planted in December, some early-planted sorghum patches faced challenges due to insufficient rainfall in October.
Many growers were discouraged from planting during the early window. Additionally, a below-average spring rain outlook is expected to have contributed to this decline.
Despite staggered progress most sorghum crops are growing well whereas in northern NSW and southern Queensland earliest harvests are expected to start at the end of this month.
ABARES forecasts the current sorghum crop at 1.5 million tonnes, but potential upside exists if northern region storms persist during the growing season.
The latest US Department of Agriculture report, released last Friday, reveals a forecasted global coarse grain production increase of 11.9 million tons for 2023/24, totalling 1513.9 million tons.
Key global coarse grain trade changes for 2023/24 include elevated corn exports for Turkey, reduced exports for Brazil and India, increased corn imports for Iran, Iraq, and Turkey, and decreased imports for the EU, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.
The US anticipates higher sorghum exports, with increased imports expected for China. China's corn feed and residual use are raised based on a larger crop.
Traders indicate China is likely to be the primary destination for new-crop sorghum, while the domestic market shows a preference for wheat and barley unless sorghum prices decrease significantly.
