Summer rain boosts sorghum's estimates

By Paige Hill, Awb Cargill
January 17 2024 - 6:00am
ABARES forecasts the current sorghum crop at 1.5 million tonnes, but potential upside exists if northern region storms persist during the growing season.
December rain has led to prosperous sorghum crops on Queensland's Darling Downs, with expectations of at least average yields.

