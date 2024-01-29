The Land
Home/Beef

From tinder dry to green pick on the Paroo as seasonal turnaround brings confidence

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated January 29 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wright, Paroo Pastoral, welcomes a flush of summer feed after a dry spring in the state's far north west. Photo supplied.
James Wright, Paroo Pastoral, welcomes a flush of summer feed after a dry spring in the state's far north west. Photo supplied.

Unusual summer rain and the potential for another fresh dose of Queensland water down the Paroo catchment is igniting confidence for graziers north and west of Bourke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.