From tinder dry to green pick on the Paroo as seasonal turnaround brings confidence

Unusual summer rain and the potential for another fresh dose of Queensland water down the Paroo catchment is igniting confidence for graziers north and west of Bourke.
The season's unexpected turn-around came very late for James Wright at Paroo Pastoral, at the bottom end of the watercourse, where braided streams turn to dust.
Presently, conditions on the outback station were "tropical" with heat and humidity more like Townsville than western NSW.
However, until life-giving rains arrived after Christmas, he was beginning to wonder if a decision to hold on to stock made sense.
He runs Angus cattle, Dorper and Merino sheep and rangeland goats.
Where other graziers were offloading based on the Bureau of Meteorology's predictions, Mr Wright went the other way and is breathing easy now, after as much as 100 millimetres fell in places across the vast enterprise - from White Cliffs to Tilpa.
Prior to Christmas the outlook was poor.
Two damaging fires in December blackened 50,000 hectares of grazing country, with grass a metre high.
The fight required a concerted effort from district graziers to contain, blackening 20,000ha of good, standing feed, which grew out of last year's floods on the Darling and the Paroo.
"We've been moving cattle to use that flood country,"he said. "But late last year we had bushfires."
"In flood country with feed comes risk. We had dry lightning and it lit up the fires which are hard to fight in that channel country."
A second fire was fortunately discovered early, in a smouldering tree, during a muster of that big paddock.
"Someone got a whiff of smoke so we put the gyrocopter up to take a look," he recalled.
The resulting effort from neighbours and district people - many of whom were booked to party with Santa Claus at the Tilpa Hall - kept the fire under control.
Meanwhile, January rain has been excellent.
"The country is in complete contrast now. The dams have mostly topped-up as well," Mr Wright said.
"Last year we only had 140mm so this is a great start."
"Storms have come from the east, and from the west. The weather's converging on the Corner Country," he said. "It's pretty awesome. It gives us optimism for the rest of summer."
The first flood gauge on the Paroo River after it crosses the NSW border from Queensland is Willara Crossing where Peter Dickson, Glen Hope, faces a good season from storm rain alone.
The river itself is containing its minor flow.
"There's nothing coming out of the banks," he said. "But we'll grow feed. It's a good season."
Dire warning of a dry El Nino during the unprecedented dry of 2023's spring months scared a lot of producers into selling stock, but Mr Dickson, whose family has been in the district since the late 1800s, says they've learned to "deal with it as it comes along".
"It sounded dramatic during the last part of the year, but with good supplements and lick it helped stock carry-on," Mr Dickson said.
"But the season turned around with five inches (130mm) in November and December. We ended up with 10.5 inches (270mm) for the year in an area with a 12 inch (300mm) average."
Summer's natural grasses are now in "full bloom" and have gone to seed, including wooly butt and neverfail, Mulga Mitchell grass and Mulga oats, species not seen during the reign of the Merino, Mr Dickson said.
The bachelor grazier now runs mainly Braford cattle. Historically the family ran Hereford.
"The Merinos were sold in the drought. When we had them the Paroo rarely grew grasses. Since the shift to cattle these grasses have appeared," he said.
"The Merinos use to eat to the ground and lower. Now the neverfail grass is amazing. The native millet is phenomenal."
An old aunt on my mother's side, the Barker family who came here in the 1870s, used to say 'there's nothing wrong with the country. Just add water'.
The Bureau of Meteorology has been warning of moderate floods at Willara Crossing since before Christmas, but the water runs higher at Eulo, Qld, and by the time it saturates the landscape south to Wanaaring, on the road to Bourke, a flood becomes a trickle.
For the lower end of this free-running system, one of the few remaining in Australia, the river sinks into the sand north of Paroo Pastoral Properties, between White Cliffs and Tilpa.
At Thurloo Downs north of Wanaaring, the season has brought the dry district to life, with Wendy Lindsay saying the country was "wearing its bridal gown".
"We've had good rain. The creeks are full to the brim. It is so beautiful and lush," she said.
It is now becoming so wet that the mailman, who prefers to drive the Bourke run at night, recently bogged to the axles and walked 17 kilometres to the Hugh's homestead, rousing them from sleep after calling for assistance.
Peter Hughes, 85, towed him out with a Landcruiser.
As a result of his age Mr Hughes has sold Thurloo Downs to the NSW Government, in the largest national parks land acquisition on record - 437,394ha that includes the iconic Bulloo Overflow.
Until June 2025 Mr Hughes will continue to run his Santa Gertrudis breeder herd before the land transitions to the third-largest park in the state.
"The property contains exceptional biodiversity values, filling important gaps in the national park estate and protecting landscapes and ecosystems not found in any other national park," the government said, in announcing the deal.
Mr Hughes usually buys a dozen Santa Gertrudis bulls to service his cow herd, but went without last year given the prediction for drought.
Meanwhile, rain from ex-tropical cyclone Kirrily continues to soak parts of Queensland's vast interior.
