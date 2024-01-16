Elite Livestock Auctions consolidates under the StockLive banner

Elite Livestock Auctions will move to operating under its parent company StockLive's brand at the end of this week.
Elite Livestock Auctions provides marketing, live sale interface and bidding services to the livestock sector.
The company was founded in 2014 by Chris Norris and later bought by privately Australian-owned AAM Investment Group (AAM) in 2017.
StockLive is also owned by AAM.
The move to consolidate brands and online auction platforms under one banner follows AAM's strategy to consolidate its branding during the past year.
StockLive manager Libby Tyrell said despite the changes to the brand and the simplification of running a single online platform, customers will still receive the same industry-leading, personalised service the original business concept was founded on, with the added benefit of an improved user experience on the new StockLive platform.
"StockLive will market its seedstock auctions as StockLive Elite sales, recognising the Elite quality of our country's seedstock producers - something that has been synonymous with Elite Livestock Auctions since its inception," Mrs Tyrell said.
"Our team will be expanding in 2024, as new sale options and functionality are rolled out and released throughout the year, and we are committed to looking for opportunities to improve our service while still continuing to provide users with a premium real-time, live auction experience - something that has not been matched by alternate online offerings."
New functionality will include improved viewing capabilities and alternatives, larger pre-sale inspection images and video viewing to give buyers a more complete pre-sale inspection experience.
Mrs Tyrell said the new system upgrades were web-based, meaning specific apps will no longer be necessary to place bids online in commercial and seedstock sales across the country, further simplifying the user experience.
"This will improve accessibility across devices, remove the need to install separate apps, and allow for easier updates and maintenance of the system," she said.
"Web applications can be accessed on any device with a web browser, offering a universal experience across different platforms (PCs, smartphones and tablets). We have completed thousands of auctions on the previous platforms, and I expect we will do many more on the new system over the next few years."
AAM managing director and chief executive Garry Edwards acknowledged the foresight of Chris Norris in challenging the status quo in livestock marketing a decade ago and said AAM was holistically committed to continuing to invest in regional and rural Australia, whether that be through its farms, businesses or technology, to benefit the entire industry.
"We value our many customers, who have trusted our platforms to market, sell and buy livestock, both at Elite seedstock and commercial auctions on farm and at saleyards, and especially during the challenges experienced as a result of travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Edwards said.
"Our priority is continuing to support the growth of Australia's very important agricultural industry for many years to come."
Mr Edwards said the consolidation of the company's online auction assets was part of a broader strategy that positions the business for further growth and development.
"Our other ambitious plans for growth over the next five years include investing in family businesses and a broader range of sectors within the Australian agricultural industry," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.