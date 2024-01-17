Crop millions lost when spray drifts

In farming there are many variables we cannot control - but spray drift shouldn't have to be one of them.
As growers look to combat significant weed problems this summer, it's vital that we heed the motto, "if in any doubt, don't put it out", when spraying.
The 2022-23 season saw significant damage as a result of spray drift, with farmers having to absorb millions in lost production.
These losses, sadly, could have been prevented if greater attention was paid to weather conditions and their ability to change in an instant.
Failing to take the appropriate precautions - some which just take mere minutes to put in place - can have extensive repercussions, on not just production and profitability but livelihoods, relationships and communities for years to come. Unnecessary extra costs and insurance bills are something we're all keen to avoid, wherever possible.
Making use of all the available weather monitoring services such as the new real-time spray hazard warning system, Weather and Networked Data (WAND), is one straightforward way we can minimise the risk of spray drift and be mindful of our neighbours.
Farmers trust the science when it comes to critical chemicals such as glyphosate, which is absolutely safe to use, but we know we need to follow the directions on the label.
The same goes for anything we're spraying. From my years spent as an agricultural consultant, simple measures such as using the appropriate spray nozzle and spraying as close to the target as possible go a long way to preventing drift.
If next door has put in cotton, grapevines, vegetables or pulses, these crops could be up to 10,000 times more sensitive than the crop you are spraying; a slight change in the wind could cause significant damage.
In summers past, we've been at the mercy of things we can't control such as bushfires, floods and droughts. But when it comes to something we can control, we need to take the precautions necessary so we can all reap the rewards of our hard work.
