Premium Riverina almond, farming operation on the market | Video

A premium Riverina almond operation has hit the market.
Located at Benerembah, 20km west of Griffith, Alasley Almonds and Mirrool Park cover a total area of 671 hectares (1658 acres) with 188ha (465 acres) of mature almonds and 483ha (1194 acres) of developed irrigated cropping and support land.
Offered by the Carlon family, the business is being offered with 3921 Murrumbidgee Irrigation Ltd delivery entitlements and 2253 general security water entitlements.
Quality infrastructure includes shedding plus a 1400 tonne almond storage area and office complex.
Tamba Farm, an adjoining 604ha (1493 acre) irrigation property with improvements and Murrumbidgee Irrigation Ltd Delivery and Water Entitlements is also available.
Contact Peter Gerarde-Smith, 0428 696 052, Ray White Rural.
