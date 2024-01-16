The Land
Home/News
Updated

One man dead, one man critical after early morning crashes

Updated January 17 2024 - 10:07am, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police attended two crashes early on January 17. File picture
Police attended two crashes early on January 17. File picture

Two early morning crashes in country NSW have resulted in the death of one man while another has been flown to hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.