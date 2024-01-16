One man dead, one man critical after early morning crashes

Two early morning crashes in country NSW have resulted in the death of one man while another has been flown to hospital.
Emergency services were called to Sandy Creek Road, Mount Vincent, about 10 kilometres south of Cessnock, just before 5.30am on Wednesday, January 17 following reports a vehicle had hit a tree, police said in a statement.
"The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - believed to be aged in his 20s - died at the scene," the statement read.
Police established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
A report will be prepared of the information of the coroner.
Meanwhile, a man is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Central West.
Emergency services were called to Belubula Way, Mandurama, about 30km east of Canowindra, at 5am on Wednesday, January 17 after reports of a single-vehicle crash, police said in a statement.
"Police were told the vehicle left the road and crashed down an embankment before hitting a tree," the statement read.
"The driver - aged in his 50s - was trapped for a short time before he was released and treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics."
The man was flown to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
Police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Cowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.