Superb country well suited to both cropping and grazing | Video

Southern central Riverina properties Holyrood and Elmslea feature superb country well suited to both cropping and grazing.
Located 3km from Burrumbuttock and 34km north west of Albury-Wodonga, Holyrood covers 589 hectares (1455 acres) while Elmslea is 274ha (677 acres).
The productive country straddles the Howlong Burrumbuttock Road.
Both properties also have subdivision potential. Holyrood has three titles zoned RU1, while Elmslea has six approved subdivisions complete with building entitlements.
The properties feature undulating country with red loam soils with some quartz outcrops renowned for producing high and consistent yields, backed by a consistent fertiliser history.
Excellent infrastructure on Holyrood includes a five bedroom, two bathroom circa 1920s homestead with a double garage. There is also a separate, renovated two bedroom unit.
The three stand shearing shed is complemented by a brand new set of Prattley sheep yards with facilities for drafting, drenching, jetting and classing.
The new Big River cattle yards with GForce yard, Clipex crush, and loading ramp.
The property has two brand new PJN machinery sheds. One is a 30x24m drive through with the other is a 30.5x15.5m shed clad on three sides.
There is also a third 52x8.5m machinery shed with a workshop, a 24x5 hay shed, and 10 silos.
Both Holyrood and Elmslea have town water connections in addition to rain water tanks.
There are also numerous dams on both properties, and a network of troughs on Holyrood.
The reliable average rainfall is 580mm (23 inches).
Expressions of interest close on March 1.
Contact Brian Liston, 0428 931 894, and Andrew Bell, 0427 666 097, Nutrien Harcourts, or David Hill, 0488 059 083, David Hill Livestock & Marketing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.