Quality farming property offers major subdivision potential | Video

An outstanding Inverell, NSW, property with significant subdivision potential is being sold through an expressions of interest process to finalise a family estate.
Consisting of 519 hectares (1246 acres), Sandy Knowe has extensive development and subdivision potential with 182ha (449 acres) zoned as 4ha R5 large lot residential allotments that could result in the creation of 21 lots, subject to development approvals.
The 337ha (833 acre) balance of the property is zoned as 40ha RU1 primary production allotments and is estimated to potentially yield 45-50 lots.
Situated 5.5km from Inverell, 800 metres from the Inverell Golf Club and 2km from the village of Gilgai, the property has extensive frontages to Bundarra and Old Bundarra roads and Schwenkes Lane.
Town water services the eastern road side and is near the western road side.
Electricity is connected to the property and available in several locations across and joining the property.
Improvements include the original five bedroom homestead dating back to the late 1800s, a second three bedroom weatherboard cottage, older stock yards and machinery shed.
Water is a feature across Sandy Knowe with town water available, creek frontage, spring fed holes, dams and reticulated troughs.
The picturesque property is fenced into 17 paddocks with 176ha (435 acres) of cultivation.
The balance is grazing country pastured with native grasses, clovers and legumes. Timbers include box, apple and gum.
Contact Ron Berkley, 0417 612 660, or Tyler Berkley, 0455, 681 002, Ray White Inverell.
