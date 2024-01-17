Cattle crushes stolen from northern NSW properties

Investigations continue after two cattle crushes were stolen from properties in Northern NSW in separate incidents in the past two months.
In the first incident, believed to have taken place between December 3 and December 24, 2023, a galvanised cattle crush and six Red River Rural cattle panels were stolen from a property on Bolah Gap Road, Quirindi.
North West Zone rural crime investigators were notified and commenced investigations, police said in a statement.
In the second incident, rural crime investigators attached to Coffs Clarence Police District were told an Arrow Q-Catch veterinary crush was stolen from a property on Armidale Road, South Grafton.
The theft is believed to have occurred between the January 2 and January 3, 2024.
Investigators are now appealing for information following the two thefts.
Investigators are unable to link the two incidents, but they have provided the information to bring it to the attention of farmers so they can assess the security of similar equipment on their property.
Anyone with any information about either incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
