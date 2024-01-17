The Land
Cattle crushes stolen from northern NSW properties

Updated January 17 2024 - 1:19pm, first published 1:16pm
Investigations continue after two cattle crushes were stolen from properties in Northern NSW in separate incidents in the past two months.

