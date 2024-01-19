Attractive Ellandonan ideally suited to pasture improvement | Video

A very attractive 552 hectare (1364 acre) property in a highly desirable region of the New England north east of Walcha is on the market.
To be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts on February 22, Ellandonan is being sold following the untimely death of Greg Schaefer, who was very involved in the local community.
In addition to being a shire councillor, Mr Schaefer also served as the president of the Walcha Sports Club, treasurer of Walcha Campdrafters Club, and captain of the Winterbourn fire brigade.
In 2019, Mr Schaefer is noted for spending 63 days straight fighting bushfires Oxley Wild River National Park
Greg's brother Murray Schaefer said Ellandonan was taken up in 1918, with the family attracted by the property's elevation, rainfall and soils.
The eastern fall country was rung out in the 1920s, '30s and '40s before being cleared in the 1960s, leaving timber on the ridgelines and shelterbelts closer to the shearing shed.
The undulating property has good quality trap country with basalt outcrops, country that is ideally suited to pasture improvement programs.
Pastures currently comprise of mainly native species with some improved species from past plantings.
Water is supplied from about 30 spring fed dams and seasonal creeks.
The impressive average annual rainfall is about 900mm (35 inches).
Improvements include a three bedroom weatherboard home, a large six bay steel framed machinery shed, dual purpose three stand shearing shed and workshop, steel sheep yards, and timber and steel cattle yards.
There is also the potential for significant income from the still to be approved Winterbourne Wind Farm project.
Marketing agent Bruce Rutherford, Nutrien Harcourts, said Ellandonan had all the hallmarks of a quality grazing property.
"Ellandoan is a unique piece of grazing country on the eastern fall renowned for elevation, rainfall and soils," Mr Rutherford said.
"There is huge potential for increased production through a pasture improvement program.
"There is also real potential for off farm income through the renewable energy sector."
Contact Bruce Rutherford, 0428 660 328, Nutrien Harcourts.
