The Land
Home/News

Attractive Ellandonan ideally suited to pasture improvement | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A very attractive 552 hectare (1364 acre) property in a highly desirable region of the New England north east of Walcha is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.