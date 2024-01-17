Ag Shows new leader "has come home" to society

Incoming chief executive officer of Ag Shows NSW, Brooke Beales, started her role one week early, starting with listening to directors.
Officially in her chair come Monday, Ms Beales brings a wealth of international corporate experience, from working with Dublin Royal show for four years to marketing international expositions from Hong Kong and Macau. Her last role, eight-years in total, was chief of Wine Australia, helping at that time to gain valuable Chinese market share.
Taking the lead role at Ag Shows NSW is a home-coming for Brooke, mother of teenage children, who began her career with the RAS in their marketing department.
She remained with the society for those first three years at Homebush, with the change from Centennial Park coinciding with a new and modern approach to showtime. Marketing was incredibly important, as was valuable sponsorship.
Ms Beale says she looks forward to catching up with old contacts in the near future.
Newly elected president, Jill Chapman, said she was excited to welcome Ms Beale to the head office.
"She's got energy; she's got experience with membership organisations and she's strong in sponsorship skills," Mrs Chapman said.
"She will bring a fresh eye. Already she is on a one on one listening tour with our directors."
Ms Beale re-iterated the importance of country shows to their communities, and noted that they have remained relevant since colonial times because they move and adapt with the ages.
"We are responsible for innovation and improvement in the agricultural sector," she said.
"Australia does well in this space. We have like-minded people. We are collaborative. We work alongside companies and while we talk business we also share knowledge."
Ms Beale said her experience had taught her to always remain client-focused.
"Serve your members' needs, extract what they want," she said of her mantra.
"Give-back and over-deliver."
