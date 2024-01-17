Widespread rain filling up soil profiles across the state

Despite predictions of a long hot summer for rural NSW, widespread rain events were a welcome sight for many today, possibly giving growers confidence ahead of winter sowing programs.
The rain events scattered showers and storms across much of state are all associated with a low pressure system west of Tasmania.
While there was solid rain in many areas across the state, Noona recorded a staggering 59mm from 9am today and nearby neighbour Cobar recorded another 25mm to go with the 23mm it received yesterday.
Nearby Killala received 41mm and Burndoo received 38mm.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said the system is moving quite quickly, which means conditions are clearing relatively rapidly after it crosses by.
Ms Bradbury said there is risk of flash flooding in some areas.
"What's important to note is that the risk of heavier falls is still persisting through parts of southern NSW and Victoria," she said.
"It is still requiring a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in that warning area and we are more likely to see widespread moderate to heavy falls, which are more likely to bring about that flash flooding.
"It is a hazardous situation which may quickly cut off roads and access roots and cause minor flash flooding issues.
"If we see any storms that do become severe, we will be issuing severe thunderstorm warnings on top of the severe weather warning that's already current and these may impact much of NSW, Victoria, and Tasmania."
Ms Bradbury said conditions should clear tomorrow for much of the state.
"The trough will continue to move off the east coast with generally dry conditions are expected for mainland south-eastern Australia through tomorrow," she said.
"But more active showers and thunderstorms will persist across north-east NSW and south-east Queensland.
Ms Bradbury said showers and storms are likely to persist through north-east NSW into the end of the week as well.
Noona received the most rain today while other locations have received decent two-day rain events with the Central West faring particularly well.
Condobolin received 25mm to go with 22mm yesterday, Parkes received two doses of 28mm and Orange received 30mm today.
There was more welcome rain in the Hunter with Coolah receiving 37mm since 9am today and Merriwa getting 29mm.
In the Castlereagh, Coonabarabran received 30mm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.