Fertiliser carryover for a better year

Many years ago a great Dubbo district agronomist showed if fertiliser was used in crops that failed due to drought, much of the applied nutrient would be recovered by following crops.
It was in the 1970s that Col Mullen did the scientifically conducted research through randomised plots, replication, statistical analysis.
These trials conducted across the Central West, also showed - despite the fertiliser carryover - it still mainly paid to use some fertiliser with additional benefit on top of the carryover effect. Especially in nutrient deficient soils.
But generally, lower than normal fertiliser rates would be sufficient.
While crop technology has changed dramatically since the 1970s, the outcomes from this research almost certainly have good relevance for today.
Crop yields are so much higher today (higher yielding varieties, better agronomy), with higher uptake of soil nutrients, especially for likely deficient nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen.
Crop nutrient removal is therefore higher, but fertiliser use is also mainly higher.
In two of Mr Mullen's trials, wheat yield where no fertiliser was applied in the previous drought year, plus the following crop year, yielded 1.79 tonne per hectare.
Where 11.2 kilograms per hectare of phosphorus was used in the drought year but none in the following crop, yield was 2.17 t/ha.
An increase of 0.38 t/ha or 21 per cent.
However where 11.2kg/ha of phosphorus was applied in the drought year plus a further 5.6kg/ha in the following crop, yield was 2.35t/ha.
A further 0.18 t/ha increase in yield. Overall that's an increase of almost one third in yield over no fertiliser phosphorus applied in both years.
Where a higher rate of phosphorus was applied in the post drought year, 11.2kh/ha or 16.8kg/ha, no further yield gain occurred.
Where no fertiliser had been applied in the drought year, the highest yield in the following crop was from 16.8kg/ha applied fertiliser phosphorus.
These trials were conducted at Trangie and Gulargambone.
Mr Mullen reported at the time, a similar history of nitrogen mainly carrying over for following crops if not utilised in a previous drought.
While nitrogen is more leachable should a wet fallow or in-crop year follow a drought, some carryover nitrogen losses can occur.
But more recent research commonly shows this loss can be relatively low in soils with good clay content.
While many cropping soils are lighter to mid-loams, commonly sub soils are clay and leeching is slow through them. Flooding may commonly cause bigger losses.
Soil testing over many years has also shown a gradual build-up of soil phosphorus where liberal rates of fertiliser have been applied; above crop removal rates.
For many soils the Colwell test is a good guide, then and now, for assessing if phosphate fertiliser is required and also for assessing most likely best rate.
In my many years of pasture fertiliser research, mainly as a NSW DPI district agronomist, myself and colleagues experienced similar situations if a drought followed normal autumn fertiliser application.
If a drought year followed fertiliser application, and therefore insufficient rain for significant pasture growth, especially where legumes were the key target, generally these responses occurred the following year, even if no further applications occurred.
This was true for both the sulphur and phosphorus component of a fertiliser like single superphosphate.
It is always important to appreciate what nutrients a crop removes via grain yield.
For example, a 7t/ha wheat crop, at 12pc protein, contains 160kg/ha nitrogen and around 21kg/ha phosphorus.
Nutrient removal via livestock is far less significant but also important and will draw down nutrients often deficient like phosphorus and sulphur if not addressed.
Dual purpose grazing and grain crops, use even higher soil nutrient levels.
For example, a dual purpose wheat crop providing 4t/ha grazing drymatter, plus yielding 6t/ha grain, would utilise around 266kg/ha of nitrogen with 156kg/ha of this nitrogen exported off-farm via grain and meat.
Next week: Options for mixed species dual purpose crops.
