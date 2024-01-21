The Land
Fertiliser carryover for a better year

By Bob Freebairn
Updated January 22 2024 - 10:35am, first published 5:00am
Many years ago a great Dubbo district agronomist showed if fertiliser was used in crops that failed due to drought, much of the applied nutrient would be recovered by following crops.

