The Land
Home/News

ProTen poultry farm embarks on water security with double dam proposal

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated January 18 2024 - 9:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The poultry farm, marked in red, is located about 20 kilometres north of Somerton and 18 kilometres west of Manilla. Picture file
The poultry farm, marked in red, is located about 20 kilometres north of Somerton and 18 kilometres west of Manilla. Picture file

A large-scale poultry farm next to Lake Keepit has taken another step on its journey towards becoming fully operational.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.