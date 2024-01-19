Emotional win for Finlayson at Berragoon incentive campdraft

Plenty of emotions surrounded the Holbrook campdraft arena on January 12 when Graeme Finlayson, Stonebrook Stock Horses, Armidale, won the incentive draft.
Mr Finlayson won the event with 13-year-old stock horse mare Berragoon Stella with a total score of 176 points in the novice final.
The story of how Mr Finlayson acquired the Stonebrook Finno daughter, out of The Ranch Cameo, started 27 years ago when Sara and Charlie Grills, Berragoon Stock Horse stud, Holbrook, took a trip to Guyra.
"Charlie and Sara used to come up to Guyra pony camp every year with Jim and Lucy Grills when they were little and they'd go out to Stonebrook to my parents property and have a few days to fill in, so they'd be driving about looking at horses," Mr Finlayson said.
"We had a Corma Topline mare, Abilene, at the time, she was probably one of the best open campdraft mares in our district at that time, she was a lovely mare.
"Charlie and Sara wanted to find a colt out of a Topline mare and so we had a colt by Lindsay out of a mare called Stonebrook Liberty at the time and she was by Topline."
Mr Finlayson said the family then purchased the colt as a yearling and took him back to Holbrook.
Despite being bred for campdrafting, the colt became a key figure for the polocrosse-focused stud.
The Grills family used Stonebrook Finno across a number of their foundation mares to breed the renowned line of horses that are very active throughout the stud today.
Mr Finlayson said Mr and Mrs Grylls and his father, Blake Finlayson, were driving around the Grills' family property 12 years ago when they spotted Berragoon Stella.
"They were driving through this paddock of yearling fillies and they pulled up and the mob has come over close around the car and this young mare put her head through the window where dad was," Mr Finlayson said.
"Dad's patted her through the window of the car and his said to Sara, 'oh look this fillies got three whirls on her forehead just like Abilene did'."
Amongst horse owners there was a wives-tail that a horse with three whirls on it's forehead under it's forelock, it was meant to be a special horse, and that turned true for Berragoon Stella.
The mare arrived 18 months later to the Armidale stud, Stonebrook Stock Horses, after being broken in and sent up for the Finlayson family to ride.
"I was sort of the beneficiary of the one that was able to ride her," Mr Finlayson said.
"I got her started as campdrafter and had a bit of success in her first season of draft which was 2018.
"I won a maiden on her at Glencoe and I took her to Warwick and made the final of the Warwick Gold Cup on her."
Mr Finlayson said that for the past five years the family haven't competed in campdrafts as often as they once did, with their children boarding school and involved with polocrosse, while also trying to expand the families cattle business.
This year, they brought Stella back in for the Berragoon weekend for their son Matt to ride in the polocrosse and for Mr Finlayson in the draft.
"He (Matt) had a couple of chukkas on her in that and then I ended up winning that draft on her, which was a heap of fun," Mr Finlayson said.
"One of the things that always stood out to be with Stella is the temperament of her and the lovely nature of her.
"Charlie and Sara had never seen the mare draft, so it was just something that I really wanted to do, was to bring her back down there and give them an opportunity to get a look at her.
"I'm really thankful to the Grills family for allowing me to be associated with that mare, she's been fantastic part of our family for the last 10 years.
"We won a Bonlac Gigalo service fee so we're going to breed her to Gigalo, so that will continue the story there."
