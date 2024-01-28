Many choices for dual purpose crops

There are a number important decisions to be made when sowing either a dual purpose crop or grazing just the one for winter feed.
Does one sow multi species winter dual purpose crops? How early does one sow? How much fertiliser should we apply? Plus, what are other critical issues to ensure as much winter feed as possible and perhaps a good grain return at the end?
Decisions will vary from property to property and depend on a multiple of factors.
For example, single or mixed species for best winter grazing is such as vexed question.
There can be some considerable positives, also some major negatives.
In many cases, people commonly sow a winter feed crop for two main reasons. The same goes for us.
First, we do it for reliable winter feed.
It's generally only possible if good fallow moisture has been conserved.
Secondly, for eliminating winter and summer weeds before sowing to a tropical grass plus winter legume pasture.
We need to kill all summer weeds, sometimes including difficult ones like blue heliotrope and African lovegrass, as well as drive down soil weed seed levels.
Hence, no weeds are allowed to seed during the fallow as well as in-crop.
Weeds like capeweed, various thistles and the brassica family can almost be eliminated before establishing pasture; a great advantage for long term semi-permanent or permanent pastures.
That can make it difficult for a mixed species dual purpose crop, especially for broadleaf species like legumes and brassicas; unless a decision is made during the growing period to take out one of the crop types - grasses or broadleaf.
From a winter crop productivity perspective, trials across NSW have been quite variable from year to year and location to location.
In several, no extra production occurred from adding ryegrass, legumes, or broadleaf plants like brassica to the mix.
And seed costs can be considerably higher.
Ryegrass added to oats, especially in a good spring year, in some trials has added greatly to late winter and spring feed.
In drier years, legumes - like some clovers and vetch - have had trouble competing with more aggressive seedling of oats and ryegrass.
In tougher years they have often not contributed much feed, however in better years they can add considerably to later feed as well as quality.
If they grow well they can also contribute to soil nitrogen.
Brassica species, including canola, turnips and others, have a taproot system that can allow them to establish quickly into deeper soil moisture.
In some years this allows them to develop ahead of grasses (like cereals, brome grasses and ryegrass) and provide additional winter as well as spring feed.
How early to sow is not a simple question and not entirely based on soil temperature and soil water (including recent rainfall).
Sowing too early, for example for many areas mid to late February, can overlap with germination of summer grass as well as broadleaf weeds.
These weeds use valuable soil moisture, can be difficult to prevent seeding - especially grass weeds - underlying a main purpose of winter fodder crops.
But earlier than normal sowing of winter fodder crops, provided temperature forecasts are not too extreme, can add to probability of sowing success and can add to winter feeds supply.
One just needs to weigh the risks of winter crop germination coinciding with a late germination of summer weeds.
Also if early sowing a mixed species crop, smaller seeded species, like most companion to winter cereal ones, can be at a disadvantage because of their need for shallow sowing.
One big advantage hoped for with mixed species winter crops, compared to single species ones like cereals, is improved feed quality.
Trials are currently underway, for example conducted by NSW DPI, with some MLA funding to answer these queries. Some results I've seen indicates some improved animal performance, but commonly it may not be that much better. Watch this space for more data.
Next week: Improving speed of pasture recovery following breaking rains.
