Grafton steers rebound in new year scenario

Grafton store sale on Thursday showed that buyers are interested, as prices for young steers reached 450 cents a kilogram.
A small yarding of 588 head reflected the seasonal turn-around, with most opting to retain what they have on feed that is finally bounding out of the ground.
Steers 200 to 300kg were in the majority, averaging 353c/kg or $898.
Heifers the same weight averaged 258.9c/kg or $680.
Cows sold cents-a-kilo averaged 234.8c/kg or $1082.
Vendor of the week Merryn Meredith, Colletts Island via Ulmarra, used the opportunity to offload, selling Angus steers 277kg for 393c/kg or $1086.
The new rush of green is most welcome after difficult growing conditions post flood and through last year's acute dry.
"Our swamp couch remained good throughout," she said. But the oats were only short."
The Page family's Heifer Station, sold some late calvers to even-up their new year line, making 422c/kg for 247kg or $1044 on Angus cross steers.
"We've had good grass rain before Christmas but it took until this January event to begin to fill the dams," said Robert Page.
Carrs Peninsula producer Billy Patricks was photographed admiring those Heifer Station steers but shied away at their price, preferring to pay 350c/kg of $910 for 260kg Angus steers.
The top cents-a-kilo price went to a lower river bred Charolais, 155kg that made $697 at 450c/kg.
Light steers sold as far distant at Walgett, with Angus cross 205kg making 350c/kg or $717.
Angus heifers ready to join at 284kg made 282c/kg or $801, going to the Roma, Qld district.
Milk-tooth Charolais cross 410kg brought 278c/kg or $1140 going to Bindaree Beef.
The processor paid $1098 for a Brahman baldy heifer 395kg at 278c/kg from Saro Pastoral, Baryulgil.
The Fraser family, Southgate, sold Charolais cross heifers, well-fed through the dry spring, to 310c/kg for 284kg or $882 going to Alexander Downs for finishing.
Cows with calves sold liveweight to a top of $1780 for a dozen quiet Ultra Black, staying locally.
Santa Gertrudis/Angus from Punchbowl Partnership, Copmanhurst, made $1380.
Tracey Conroy, Pulginbar, sold to $1680 for big Indicus cross-bred females with good calves.
Her Charbray cows with progeny at foot made $1600.
Females pregnancy tested in calf went to $1200 for a Charbray 487.5kg at 246c/kg, going to the processor.
Hereford went the same way making $1159 for 486kg at 238c/kg.
A guaranteed first-cross Brahman/Hereford first calf cow tested in calf to a Speckle Park bull made $1039 for 440kg at 236c/kg for lower river producers
