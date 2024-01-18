The Land
Grafton steers rebound in new year scenario

JB
By Jamie Brown
January 18 2024 - 5:00pm
Billy Patricks, Carrs Peninsula, admiring these Heifer Station Angus cross steers that made 422c/kg for 247kg or $1044 at Grafton on Thursday.
Grafton store sale on Thursday showed that buyers are interested, as prices for young steers reached 450 cents a kilogram.

