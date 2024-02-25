You CAN build your own kit home

The frame assembly for Paal Kit Homes is a simple process of 'building by numbers'. Picture supplied

To build a quality country home in rural areas can be a challenge when faced with tight budgets and possible shortages of builders, architects, building materials and suppliers.

Building a Paal Kit Home provides a unique solution to overcome these difficulties.

SAVE MONEY

By becoming an owner builder or owner manager, you can enjoy the satisfaction of building your own home with full control over the design, construction, timing, and budget and you will always have the full Paal backup and support throughout the build.

Build it your way... owner build or owner manage and avoid builders margins.



Either way, you will save money.

EASY ASSEMBLY

The frame assembly is a simple process of 'building by numbers' with pre-assembled frame panels numbered and matched to a customised plan.



Wall panels and roofing trusses simply bolt together. You start at one corner then add frames one by one according to the plan. You can do as little or as much as you like, hand select trades and stay in control.

The proven design of Paal's steel framed homes provides you with a framing system where each component has made-to-measure accuracy.



A unique system that can be assembled by the average handy person, no prior building experience needed.



The frame components have been designed in sections and manufactured in Australia from high tensile galvanised steel, tested for superior steel frame strength by the CSIRO.



This makes them not only extremely strong, but also easy to handle.



Steel framing also provides structural integrity, no warping or rotting and is not a problem in white ant areas.

The Paal Kit Homes 'Franklin' design at Arcadia, New South Wales. Picture supplied

AUSTRALIA WIDE DELIVERY

Delivery can be made to all parts of Australia in three separate stages.



Complete kits include all materials and inclusions from the floor up.



The house arrives ready to assemble with an easy-to-follow step by step instruction manual, individually customised to each home design.

FLEXIBLE DESIGNS

Paal Kit Homes has a wide range of home designs which blend with Australian country living.



There are family cottages, and ranch styles and designs to suit all requirements from holiday homes to grand country manors.



The designs are also fully flexible and can be customised to suit your lifestyle.



Paal Housing Design Consultants are available to assist you in every way to achieve your dream home.

Paal GUARANTEE you can build your own home, without prior building experience.



Join more than 6000 Paal owner builders, read their success stories on the Paal Kit Homes website, and view the full range of fully Customisable Designs to suit every budget.

Opening 53 years ago, Paal Kit Homes is the longest established and most experienced kit home supplier in Australia.